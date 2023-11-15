4 changes under Triple H that have made WWE RAW better than it was under Vince McMahon

Ever since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon in July 2022, many changes have been seen. Not only were the internal and backstage roles altered, but noticeable differences in the product through its weekly shows and premium live events were present.

For this list, we will look at four improvements that happened on Monday Night RAW ever since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon from his role.

#1. More women are featured on the card

WWE's women's division is far from perfect, and it has been an issue Vince and Triple H have been trying to solve for years. Although there have been some improvements over the years, it's still not as solid. In the past, Becky Lynch even criticized their management and lack of representation on the SummerSlam card.

There's still room for improvement, but Triple H is making much more progress. He put the NXT Women's Championship on Becky Lynch, which helped elevate the developmental brand's roster and title into a more serious one. Rhea Ripley has also been a dominant star and is defending her Women's World Championship more.

Damage CTRL's storyline has also been more interesting and polished as it builds more tension among members. His most recent signings, Jade Cargill and Kairi Sane, are also set to put the women's division in a more exciting light.

#2. WWE RAW feels more authentic and organic

It's difficult for a wrestling show to feel authentic if most parts are scripted from the promos and the actual wrestling itself. However, this has not been a problem with the Stamford-based promotion for a while.

There have been fewer camera cuts and shaky angles during matches, promos of each star feel more raw and less forced, and the stars feel more connected with the crowd.

Faces are naturally easier to side with, while heels take time to build their character. One more noticeable component here is Michale Cole's commentary, whose skills seemingly rejuvenated.

#3. Even undercards feel important

Under Triple H's guidance, WWE has made sure to showcase not just the "main event stars and matches" but also lower card storylines. In some cases, they even rise and be better than the main event spectacles.

The Intercontinental Championship has been an exciting scene, especially since Gunther has been an active and dominant champion. Bronson Reed, Xia Li, and Tegan Nox are being used more. Instead of the usual random wrestling match to build up a main eventer or a fill-in for the show, they also function in their feuds.

#4. The Triple H era of WWE featured more profile packages

Aside from improving mid-carders by providing them with genuine storylines and giving them more screen time for matches, their actual presentation has been improved even more.

Stars now have more profile packages, even if they're not competing in the main event. Natalya has gotten one in the past. Most recently, Ludwig Kaiser and Tegan Nox also received theirs.

