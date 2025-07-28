4 Changes Triple H must make to WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam is just five nights away. The grand event will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2 & 3. Almost all the matches for both nights have been announced.

On this week's episode of RAW and SmackDown, superstars will have a final face-off before they clash at the big event. However, there's still room for some changes, which WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, can make in some matches before the grand event. These small changes can have big impacts, affecting the results of the matches.

In this listicle, we will list out four changes Triple H should make before SummerSlam 2025:

#4. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria - Loser leaves RAW

Lyra Valkyria has one last chance to win back her WWE Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. If she loses the contest this time, she won't be able to challenge The Man again for the title for the remainder of her reign. However, Triple H can ask the WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, to add one more stipulation to the match.

The stipulation is that the loser leaves Monday Night RAW and moves to SmackDown. This would be good in the long run for WWE because it can have either Lyra Vakkyria or Becky Lynch boosting the women's division on SmackDown.

Most probably, Becky is expected to drop the gold to Lyra. And after losing the bout, she can go to the blue brand, where she can challenge Tiffany Stratton or Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship. That would be a win-win situation for both the superstars, as Lyra gets to win back her title while Becky enters the world title picture on the blue brand.

#3. Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest added for SummerSlam

Aleister Black and Damian Priest's rivalry seems to be peaking each week. The two are scheduled to square off in a match on SmackDown this week. However, Triple H can make it a bigger contest by not getting the two to fight on TV but at SummerSlam on Night One.

The Archer of Infamy doesn't have any match booked for SummerSlam so far. Similarly, Aleister Black is also without a bout at the big event. Moreover, the Anti-Hero turned heel last week when he attacked Priest during his match against Carmelo Hayes. It would be a nail-biting contest if the two go up against each other on a premium live event rather than a day before the big event on TV.

#2. Randy Orton and Jelly Roll's tag team match moved to Night Two of SummerSlam

Another change Triple H can make for SummerSlam is to move Randy Orton and Jelly Roll's tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul to Night Two. The contest is currently advertised for Night One, but on the same card, there are two other tag team matches, too.

On the other hand, Night Two doesn't have any tag team matches so far. Therefore, to strike a balance, The Viper's match can be pushed to the second night, while a singles match from Night Two, perhaps Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's Steel Cage Match, can be moved to Night One.

#1. Solo Sikoa's MFTs banned from ringside

One big change that The Game can announce for SummerSlam is to ban Solo Sikoa's MFTs from the ringside for his SummerSlam match. It's quite predictable that JC Mateo, Hikuleo, and Tonga Loa will try to assist Solo Sikoa in getting one over Jacob Fatu by either getting directly involved in the action or helping Solo escape the steel structure. Even though Jimmy Uso can step out in support of Fatu, he will be outnumbered almost instantly.

Therefore, on SmackDown this week, Nick Aldis can announce that MFT is banned from ringside during Solo and Jacob Fatu's match. That would also ensure a fair contest between the two, and The Samoan Werewolf could perhaps walk out with the victory in a fair fight.

