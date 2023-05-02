4 contenders for Bianca Belair's reported Open Challenge set for WWE RAW

Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown during Night 1 of WWE Draft 2023 last week on SmackDown. The E.S.T. is reportedly set to defend her title in an Open Challenge on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Bianca Belair’s move to the blue brand came as a huge surprise to fans. The 34-year-old superstar was the second pick for SmackDown behind Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. For those unaware, The Bloodline members were the combined number one pick during WWE Draft 2023.

As of this writing, WWE has not confirmed an Open Challenge for Bianca Belair. If the segment goes ahead as reported, fans could see the crowning of a new champion on the red brand tonight. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a lot at four possible contenders for Bianca Belair’s reported Open Challenge.

#1. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was the fourth overall pick in WWE Draft 2023. The Man was drafted to RAW during the first round of draft picks announced by Triple H last Friday on SmackDown. Becky could be the person to answer Bianca Belair’s Open Challenge, should the E.S.T. choose to put her title on the line tonight on RAW.

The two women have history together. Becky Lynch dropped the RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. The Man failed to regain the championship in a terrific rematch at SummerSlam later that year.

#2. Bayley

Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL were drafted to SmackDown during WWE Draft 2023. The Role Model had been involved in a heated rivalry with Bianca over the RAW Women’s Championship. However, she failed to beat the champion for the title.

The reported Open Challenge could be her opportunity to end her devastating losing streak against the E.S.T. With the draft set to go into effect after Backlash, Bayley could accept the challenge, win the title, and finally prove her doubters wrong.

#3. Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus turned heel against Becky Lynch after the duo lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The Quintessential Diva was also behind the sneak attack on Lita that left her out of the picture.

A heel Trish Stratus could be the perfect foil for babyface Bianca. The WWE Hall of Famer could accept the Open Challenge and even dethrone the E.S.T. for the title. She could then start her program with Becky Lynch with a reported match at SummerSlam on the horizon.

#4. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley teased a match with Bianca on the RAW after WrestleMania. Mami’s fate will be determined on night 2 of the WWE Draft 2023. Check out if Rhea Ripley will get a new name after the draft by clicking here.

Rhea Ripley could face Bianca in a title unification match tonight on RAW. This could see their tease for a match come to fruition. It remains to be seen what Triple H will have in store for Bianca Belair tonight on RAW.

Are you looking forward to RAW tonight? Let us know in the comments!

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes