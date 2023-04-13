Could former Hardcore titleholder be vying for a championship on WWE RAW? Here's 3 reasons why it would be suitable

Becky Lynch and Trish’s stunning failure to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship wasn’t the only shocking turn of events on RAW this week. The Man suffered a great loss as she was attacked by a woman she not only thought of as a friend, but also someone she idolized growing up.

A miscommunication between The Man and the Quintessential Diva allowed Liv Morgan to pin the Hall of Famer for the titles. The former champions had a chat after the loss with Lynch not seeming too upset about it. But as she turned to exit the ring, Trish attacked her from behind, dragging her back and laying her out.

According to reports, the company is planning for the two women to feud all the way up to SummerSlam. The plan to turn Trish heel had been in the works for months. That being said, it seems Trish has aspirations far bigger than her current feud with Becky. This could involve having a run with the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Let’s examine the reasons why this would be a suitable plan:

#1. Trish Stratus could be the perfect heel foil for Bianca Belair

Trish Stratus debuted as a heel but retired as a babyface. The Quintessential Diva has this tremendous ability to easily pull off a heel character. She could be the perfect foil for babyface Bianca Belair. Moreover, a heel Trish with a WWE RAW Women's Championship run could put more women in title contention.

#2. Dream feuds could become a reality

There’s a plethora of dream matches that could become a reality with Trish Stratus as a heel champion. The Hall of Famer has already competed against the likes of Bayley and Charlotte Flair. Trish as champion could see her take on SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, or even up-and-coming stars like former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

#3. Trish Stratus could defend the title at WrestleMania 40

It’s been 17 years since Trish Stratus defended a title at a WrestleMania event. If WWE indeed decides to put a championship on her, the veteran could put her title on the line at WrestleMania 40 next year.

It remains to be seen what direction the creative will take with Trish in the days to come. For now, she’s got the attention of Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW.

Do you want Trish Stratus to win a WWE RAW Championship? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes