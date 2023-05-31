4 current & former WWE stars who are close friends with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has played multiple personas on WWE programming. There have been times when she has played a villainous heel while also impressing as a loveable face when given the opportunity. Despite this, the number of friends she has in the industry hints at what kind of a person she is off-screen.

For this list, we are going to explore four current and former WWE Superstars who are good friends with Alexa Bliss.

#4. Former WWE star: Nia Jax

Alexa Bliss began her WWE career in 2015 and moved to the main roster two years later. She has since faced multiple superstars and made many enemies. However, one of the wrestlers she has fought inside the ring but with whom she is good friends outside of it is none other than Nia Jax.

Nia began her wrestling journey in 2014. Their paths in the main roster crossed in 2016, and from the looks of it, this is when the friendship began. Both women competed against each other for a host of titles, both singles and tag. Despite this, it did not affect their friendship.

#3. Current WWE star: Braun Strowman

In 2018, the unlikely friendship between Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss began as part of the Mixed Match Challenge. Although an on-screen romance was teased in later years as part of Braun's feud with Bray Wyatt, nothing came off it. However, their friendship continued to blossom.

The closeness between both stars could be witnessed during multiple episodes of Ride Along. When Strowman was released from the Stamford-based promotion in June 2021, he continued posting photos of himself with Alexa on social media.

#2. Current WWE star: Carmella

Carmella and Alexa Bliss both entered NXT in 2013. They were also drafted to the main roster as part of the SmackDown brand three years later. Since then, they have developed a bond backstage. Interestingly, both women are currently pregnant and are expecting to give birth later this year.

#1. Current WWE star: The Miz

Alexa Bliss' association with The Miz was perhaps one that fans did not see coming. One is a veteran, while the other came onto the scene during the modern era. However, it was clearly not a barrier for either of them.

Both stars have had pleasant interactions, whether for things beyond wrestling projects or during matches and even backstage. As a matter of fact, The A-Lister was the one who introduced Alexa Bliss to her current husband, Ryan Cabrera.

