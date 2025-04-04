4 Current and former WWE stars whose dirty laundry got aired in public

Things have not always been easy for WWE Superstars, who sometimes face challenging situations both in and out of the ring. Over the years, stars have had their dirty laundry aired in public, placing them in uncomfortable situations.

That said, we take a look at four current and former WWE stars who have faced such situations.

#4. Paige's private video with Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox

Former WWE Superstar Paige (Photo credit: WWE.com)

This incident took place back in 2017 when a private video of Paige with Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods was leaked online. More clips surfaced a year later, placing the former Divas Champion in an uncomfortable position.

Paige even went on to say that she once considered committing suicide and had to cope with stress-related issues, such as baldness and anorexia.

Neither she nor Maddox are with WWE now, even though the former Divas Champion has been teasing a comeback following her release from AEW. As for Xavier Woods, he remains with The New Day but has adopted a heel persona.

#3. Matt Hardy, Lita, and Edge's love triangle in WWE

Back in 2005, Matt Hardy had real-life heat with fellow star Edge. It began when Matt's real-life girlfriend and WWE star, Lita, cheated on him with the Rated-R Superstar, who was a close friend of Hardy's.

Matt Hardy was fired after airing that dirty laundry, but returned a few months later to start a feud with Edge and Lita.

The feud lasted for months, with the two superstars facing off multiple times. It created an awkward situation for all superstars involved, with Edge and Lita eventually breaking up and the latter failing to make amends with Matt Hardy.

Fast forward to today, Lita makes occasional appearances in the Stamford-based company while Matt Hardy works for TNA, and Edge has joined AEW.

#2. Matt Riddle's divorce in 2022

In 2022, Seth Rollins engaged in a feud with Matt Riddle. During an episode of RAW in August of that year, the two had a backstage segment and a joint interview with Corey Graves, where things became personal.

Riddle mentioned Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, while Seth took a shot at the former Tag Team Champion by talking about his divorce and the fact that his ex-wife told him to leave the house.

Matt Riddle was furious after that, but it was unclear what was real and what was part of the storyline. Nonetheless, Riddle, who has since left World Wrestling Entertainment, went into a rough stretch in March 2022 following his divorce.

#1. Corey Graves took a shot at CM Punk

The two had been best friends for years, with CM Punk even being present during Carmella's labor when she and Corey Graves welcomed their first child.

However, things changed when The Best in the World left the Stamford-based company in 2014. Since then, he has taken shots at the company on multiple occasions while turning his back on some of his friends who stayed with the promotion.

One of them was Graves, who took to social media in 2018 to expose Punk for his behavior since leaving the Stamford-based company. The WWE commentator was furious about how the former champion treated his friends after departing from the company and took a shot at him.

Fast forward to today, it appears that the two have made amends and are in a good place again.

