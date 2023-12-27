4 current WWE stars who got married in 2023

WWE fans have witnessed several significant moments this year. Championships changed hands, groups separated, and many top names made their surprise returns.

Numerous stars had a memorable 2023, not just professionally but personally. While some performers, like Carmella and Alexa Bliss, gave birth, others, like Rhea Ripley, got engaged to be married. In this list, we will look at four WWE talents who tied the knot this year.

#4 Omos

Expand Tweet

Fans have not seen Omos on television for months, but he has remained active on the live event circuit. He recently competed against R-Truth at a Madison Square Garden house show.

Omos, real name Jordan Omogbehin, married Cheyenne Quailey on June 2, 2023. The two are high school sweethearts and began dating in 2012. They attended the University of South Florida before The Nigerian Giant joined pro wrestling.

#3 WWE SmackDown star Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has had an eventful 2023. From defeating John Cena to being named The Tribal Heir, The Enforcer has come a long way in his WWE career. However, one of his biggest moments of the year happened outside the ring.

Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph Yokozuna Fatu, married Almia Williams on February 28, 2023. Not much is known about the couple, but they reportedly attended the same college before being engaged in 2020.

They have two sons together; the first is named Zion, and the second-born is named Za'khi Christopher.

#2 NXT star Myles Borne

One star that some fans may not be familiar with yet is Myles Borne, but he's certainly climbing through the ranks in NXT.

He recently combined forces with Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, and Damon Kemp on the white-and-gold brand. However, he had bigger things to celebrate earlier this year.

Borne married his best friend, Jadyn, in May of this year. Although little is known about the couple, the NXT star regularly shares photos with his wife on social media.

#1 WWE RAW star Gunther

Gunther is considered one of WWE's most consistent performers. This year, he defended the Intercontinental Championship against several top names, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and The Miz.

Despite his busy schedule, The Ring General focused equally on his personal life. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Gunther married former WWE star Jinny. The latter competed in NXT UK before retiring earlier this year due to concussions.