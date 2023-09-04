4 current WWE Superstars CJ Perry (fka Lana) has been romantically linked with on TV

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, best known as Lana, began her pro wrestling journey as the manager and romantic partner of Miro (fka Rusev). She had a successful on-screen pairing with her real-life partner, and the duo was also featured in numerous high-profile angles.

In this list, we will look at four current superstars that CJ Perry was linked with during her time in the Stamford-based promotion.

#4 CJ Perry had an awkward encounter with The Rock on WWE RAW

The Rock made a surprise return on the October 6, 2014, episode of Monday Night RAW. CJ Perry and Miro interacted with the former world champion upon his arrival. The segment ended with the current AEW star being attacked. As it turns out, this was not the end of their night.

Perry and Miro briefly broke up the following year but reconciled after they got engaged in real life. During The Rock's 2016 return, he came across multiple stars backstage, including the former Lana. The Great One revealed that Perry previously visited his hotel room, where they did "special exercises."

The former United States Champion overheard the legend's conversation with his partner, making for a memorable moment on the red brand.

#3 CJ Perry was briefly aligned with Dolph Ziggler in WWE

Perry and Miro briefly parted ways in 2015 after the former quit on behalf of her partner during his match with John Cena at Payback. After the AEW star dismissed her explanation, she sided with Dolph Ziggler. The duo then clashed with Miro and Summer Rae.

The storyline ended quietly in September of that year after the 38-year-old injured her wrist while training. She also announced her real-life engagement with her now husband the following month. Perry returned to the company in 2016 to manage The Bulgarian Brute again.

#2 Perry feuded with a former champion for Bobby Lashley

In 2019, The Ravishing Russian split with Miro again and aligned herself with his rival, Bobby Lashley. They confirmed their relationship by kissing on the September 30, 2019, edition of RAW. Miro was soon released from the promotion.

CJ Perry later began a feud with MVP over Lashley. After that year's Backlash event, The All Mighty could not win the WWE Championship due to Perry and MVP's ringside scuffle during the title bout. Lashley eventually chose to side with his former Hurt Business stablemate, ditching Perry.

#1 CJ Perry had an unexpected linkage with Liv Morgan

Perry was set to marry Lashley in kayfabe during their time together as a couple. However, the ceremony was crashed when Liv Morgan revealed she had been dating the former WWE Superstar.

The storyline abruptly ended after Miro's release from the company in 2019. However, Perry and Morgan stated they wanted to revisit the angle if given a chance.

