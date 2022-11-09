"I am forever thankful" - Dolph Ziggler's WWE on-screen ex-girlfriend on her 'love' for The Showoff 

Former WWE Superstar Lana opened up about working with Dolph Ziggler, disclosing that she had learned from him.

During her early days on the WWE main roster, Lana managed her now-husband Rusev (aka Miro). However, she turned on The Bulgarian Brute in May 2015 to align herself with Dolph Ziggler. The two became an on-screen couple and entered a feud with Rusev, who replaced Lana with Summer Rae. However, the storyline ended in September after the company announced that Lana had injured her wrist while training.

Speaking on Trevor Talks Too Much, Lana praised The Showoff, stating that she loves him.

"Ugh, love Dolph, love Dolph. He is so good. That was our second big story in 2015. He became my on-screen boyfriend and then Miro got this blonde girl, 'cause I was blonde at the time, and made her dress like me and that was his on-screen girlfriend. So that was a lot of fun. But Dolph, he's so good. Like, he's so good at being a good guy or a bad guy, he's so athletic, insanely athletic, crazy," she said. [28:20 - 29:00]

Lana recently urged The Game to sign "Twinkie Trev" to WWE. Check out her comments here.

Dolph Ziggler influenced Lana's in-ring performance in WWE

Lana revealed that her husband loved working with Dolph Ziggler, stating that The Showoff would probably be on his list of favorite wrestlers. The 37-year-old also praised the former World Heavyweight Champion for his ability to sell his opponents' maneuvers.

Speaking on Trevor Talks Too Much, The Ravishing One noted that Ziggler influenced her in-ring performance.

He's just so good. He's such a good, good guy, he really knows how to sell everyone's maneuvers and, you know, get sympathy. (...) I just studied him and I feel he really influenced me a lot when it came to my selling as a babyface. Yeah, so I am forever thankful for that, 'cause he just, he's so so good. And I think I also connected with the way he moved, especially when he was selling," she explained. [29:16 - 30:16]

abul @hoesloveabulll



http://t.co/n4vVxVbWa0 OMG !!! DOLPH ZIGGLER AND LANA LOOK SO RAVISHING !!!!!!! #SummerSlam http://t.co/n4vVxVbWa0 OMG !!! DOLPH ZIGGLER AND LANA LOOK SO RAVISHING !!!!!!!#SummerSlam http://t.co/n4vVxVbWa0

There are five women Dolph Ziggler has reportedly dated in real-life. Check out the list here.

Please credit Trevor Talks Too Much and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes