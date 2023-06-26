4 directions for Austin Theory following his recent absence from WWE television - Returning star to win the United States Championship?

Austin Theory is one of WWE's most cocky and brash superstars. There are very few wrestlers with an ego as big as his. In fact, most don't even come close.

He has reason to be so confident, however. The young star has had a fair bit of success in his career. He's a two-time United States Champion and a former Mr. Money in the Bank. He's held the United States Title for over 200 days now.

Despite his success, Austin has been absent in recent weeks, and fans have taken notice. He could be waiting for something to come his way, or there could be some other explanation for his absence, but fans of A-Town's Finest are dying to see him back in action.

This article will look at possible directions for the reigning United States Champion. Could he possibly lose his title to a returning star? Could Theory form a new stable with a talented duo?

Below are four directions for Austin Theory following his recent absence from WWE television.

#4. Carlito could return and win the WWE United States Championship

Rumors have been circulating for a while regarding Carlito's WWE future. He had a brief but incredible return at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico when he helped Bad Bunny and the Latino World Order fight off The Judgment Day.

Due to Carlito's thunderous applause from the audience, many expected WWE to sign him to a contract. Weeks went by, and nothing came of the epic moment, but it has since been rumored that he has officially signed a new deal with the juggernaut promotion and could return as soon as the Friday after next.

If the former United States Champion does return to action on Friday after Money in the Bank, he could immediately feud with and dethrone Austin Theory. Carlito won the United States Championship on his first night on the main roster, so it'd be logical to repeat the move upon his comeback.

#3. Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly could make their alliance official

Pretty Deadly is the hottest new tag team in WWE. While they're not new to World Wrestling Entertainment, they are new to the main roster. The pair have already made a splash, too, as they're set to challenge for the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Since joining WWE's main roster, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have become friends with Austin Theory. They successfully defeated The Brawling Brutes a few weeks ago on SmackDown as a trio. They have an obvious chemistry thus far, which fans gravitated towards almost instantly.

An official stable may form due to the immediate chemistry between the three superstars. Instead of Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly, the trio may have an official stable name and attempt to dominate the blue brand as a unit. If nothing else, they'd be the most conceited faction in the company.

#2. He could feud with a member of the Latino World Order

The Latino World Order

The Latino World Order is a popular WWE faction. The stable primarily consists of five active superstars, including Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. Carlito, Bad Bunny, and Savio Vega appear to be part-time group members.

The LWO is getting a push in WWE, given their regular screen time. Santos hopes to win the Money in the Bank to continue Rey's legacy, while Zelina hopes to do the same for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Unfortunately, Santos is unlikely to win his bout.

Still, just because he probably won't win the Money in the Bank briefcase doesn't eliminate him from title contention. Instead, he could feud with Austin Theory over the United States Championship. Theory wrestling any of the male members of the LWO could be extremely entertaining, and Santos dethroning him makes a lot of sense too.

#1. Paul Heyman could recruit Theory

Paul Heyman on RAW

Paul Heyman is one of the most manipulative and sneaky personalities in WWE history. The former ECW CEO and booker often stand beside the most successful villain in pro wrestling, thanks to his devious mind.

One of the things that has made Heyman successful has been his ability to adapt and pivot. Be it as a manager, commentator, booker, promoter, or writer, The Wiseman always manages to find a way to succeed in WWE and pro wrestling in general, even if it comes at the cost of others.

Given the recent turmoil within The Bloodline, Heyman is likely already sending feelers out among other stars in the company.

Paul needs to find someone else to attach himself to if Roman goes down. Who better than the young Austin Theory? They exchanged conversations several times last year, so that move wouldn't be entirely out of the blue. From there, Theory could become a top star in the company.

