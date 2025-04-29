4 Directions for Cathy Kelley as a manager in WWE

Recently, WWE news broke that surprised many fans. A non-wrestler has reportedly been training for a new role in the company, although it isn't specifically for in-ring action.

Instead, RAW backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley is reportedly training to become a manager. This has surprised many fans, as there aren't exactly a large number of managers or valets in the company at the moment.

At one point, World Wrestling Entertainment was filled with top-level managers. However, as the 1990s progressed, particularly throughout the 2000s and 2010s, the art of managing seemingly began to decline, with a few notable exceptions. Cathy's new path may be a sign of Triple H changing that, however.

While we've already covered specific potential clients for Cathy as a manager, what would the direction of her career look like? What would be the presentation by Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment? This article will take a look at a handful of directions for the interviewer if she becomes a manager.

Below are four directions for Cathy Kelley as a manager in WWE.

#4. She could bring NXT stars to WWE's main roster

WWE has four main brands with several weekly programs. RAW and SmackDown are the two major brands everyone knows, while NXT and EVOLVE are the other two that the company offers.

NXT often grooms the stars of tomorrow. For example, Roxanne Perez, Nathan Frazer, Axiom, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer have all teased to be or have flat out said to be called up to WWE's main roster.

There are other talented performers who could move up, and this is where Cathy Kelley could come in. Kelley might manage a group of stars, such as Trick Williams, Cora Jade, or The Meta-Four, who are more than ready to enter the big time.

#3. Cathy Kelley could hone her craft on EVOLVE

As noted, there are four main brands in WWE. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, all of which have major television deals. The fourth brand is EVOLVE, which airs on Tubi in the United States every Wednesday.

EVOLVE's purpose in WWE seems to essentially be chalked up to as developmental for developmental. It is a show aimed to develop talent for NXT, which is then further developed before they join the main roster. That's why the roster includes ID and NIL talent, alongside some more established NXT performers.

Since the purpose of EVOLVE is to develop, Cathy could start her time as a manager on that brand. It would have fewer viewers, which means she can get better, practice her craft, and grow without as much scrutiny as if Kelley starts in the role on RAW or SmackDown.

#2. She could put together a group to feud with Paul Heyman and his stable

Cathy Kelley might be starting her career as a manager soon, but arguably the best to ever do it remains with WWE. Up there with other all-time greats such as Bobby Heenan and Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman is known as the top manager in wrestling today.

Paul is known for managing stars like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, but now he has a new agenda in WWE. Paul is leading Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW. This new stable is already both impressive and quite dangerous.

Cathy Kelley's direction as a manager could be to try and combat this group. She could form a stable of her own with the plan to outdo Paul Heyman and maybe even unseat Roman Reigns' former Wiseman as the number one manager in the industry.

#1. Cathy Kelley could try to have a stable of all champions

WWE has its fair share of championship belts. EVOLVE will soon be adding to the significant number. However, most of the belts are limited to one brand or one television show.

A stable, whether led by a manager or not, holding all the gold for a particular brand is always thrilling to see. The Bloodline had, at one point, multiple world titles, tag team titles, and even the NXT North American Title. Each member of Evolution and The Shield held gold at points too.

Cathy's direction and primary goal could be to establish a stable where every member holds a title. If she's on the RAW brand, this could mean the Intercontinental Title, the World Heavyweight Title, and tag team gold. It is certainly a lofty goal, but one that most managers and factions would likely hope to achieve.

