4 directions for Charlotte Flair following WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend is still ongoing. WrestleMania Saturday aired last night, and it featured several major matches, including one of the biggest and most important Triple Threat Matches in the history of pro wrestling.

One match on the card that had a lot of buzz going in, for both positive and negative reasons, was Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair. Initially, some felt disappointed by the build, but as things began to heat up, fans questioned what was legitimate and what wasn't. That hooked the audience.

Some thought the match would be a dream bout and extremely high quality, while others thought it would be a trainwreck. Truthfully, it was somewhere in the middle. It was a hard-hitting scrap, albeit clunky at points.

In the end, Charlotte lost to the younger star. This surprised many, but it also raises some questions. What comes next for Flair? This article will take a look at four directions for The Queen following her WrestleMania defeat.

#4. She could align with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae to take out Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton has made her fair share of enemies since joining WWE's main roster. She also, at one point, had a major ally in Nia Jax. The two had a tense relationship, but they were allies nonetheless.

Candice LeRae then joined the fold and she constantly stirred up trouble between the two. Eventually, Tiffany then cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Women's Title, which ended her relationship with Nia and Candice once and for all.

Following Flair's loss, she could look to form a temporary alliance with Nia and Candice. The three might not be truly united, but instead, work together to take out Tiffany once and for all. From there, they can go on and do their own thing.

#3. Charlotte Flair could turn babyface on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair is a legend in WWE. She is a two-time NXT Champion, a former Women's Tag Team Champion, and a 14-time world champion. She has headlined WrestleMania and even won the Royal Rumble Match.

With that being said, the fact that she has done so much throughout her WWE career has led to mixed feelings about The Queen. Some fans will love her, even as a villain, because of how good Charlotte is. Alternatively, some will always dislike her because of how much success she has had.

World Wrestling Entertainment and Charlotte could try to pivot following her loss at WrestleMania. Instead of being a heel, she could try to be a babyface again. While some fans may never get behind her, John Cena was a babyface fans booed too. She could pull off a mixed reaction, but as a hero.

#2. She could start her own stable with Kiana James and Roxanne Perez

The aforementioned plan of uniting with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in WWE would be temporary and not a proper stable. In fact, Charlotte hasn't really ever been part of a proper stable in her career.

The Queen briefly worked with Paige and Becky Lynch, but that wasn't a true faction. She has teamed up with stars from time to time, but that wasn't ever too serious either. With that being said, her next plan in WWE may be to form a stable for the first time.

As for who her stablemates could be, Charlotte could lead Kiana James and Roxanne Perez. For Perez, the move makes sense, as she is likely leaving NXT soon. For Kiana, James has been seen working out with Flair as they both recovered from injuries. The bond could be there and Charlotte could lead them into the future.

#1. Flair could chase after the Women's United States Title

WWE introduced two major titles over the past five or so months. On Monday Night RAW, the Women's Intercontinental Championship was created. Meanwhile, SmackDown is home to the Women's United States Title.

The Women's United States Champion is Chelsea Green. The WWE star is the first, and so far only, woman to ever hold the belt. She is joined by her Slaygents in The Green Regime, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

In what could be an interesting twist, Charlotte could drop her pursuit of a world title and instead attempt to win the Women's United States Championship. If anybody can manage to overcome Green and her Secret Hervice, it might just be The Queen.

