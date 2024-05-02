4 Directions for Erick Rowan (apart from Uncle Howdy) when he returns to WWE - Unite with old ally, Title match & more

WWE features a vast roster across its three brands: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. It also produces secondary shows and series like Speed, Main Event, and NXT Level Up that require numerous performers.

The World Wrestling Entertainment roster is seemingly set to welcome another member if a new report is accurate. Per PWInsider, the company has re-signed a former champion. Erick Rowan has inked a new deal with the global juggernaut and is expected to return for a second stint soon.

Most fans expect Erick to do something with Uncle Howdy amid rumors of the latter's comeback. While the former Wyatt Family member may do exactly that, there is also a chance that he doesn't.

Instead, Rowan may do something completely different than aligning with Uncle Howdy. This article will look at four potential directions for the 42-year-old when he returns to WWE.

#4 Rowan could reunite with Braun Strowman

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman is one of the most intimidating men in WWE history. The RAW Superstar is called The Monster of All Monsters as he is incredibly strong, yet surprisingly quick.

The former Universal Champion missed quite a bit of time in WWE due to a serious neck injury. He made his return on Monday and will likely feud with The Judgment Day. Still, that doesn't necessarily have to be what he does moving forward. Instead, he could reunite with his former Wyatt Family stablemate.

The Miz and R-Truth are the World Tag Team Champions. As entertaining as Awesome Truth may be, the duo is unlikely to be able to handle the onslaught of the former Wyatt Family members. Rowan and Strowman could win gold pretty quickly if they reunite in the coming weeks.

#3 He could challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn is an extremely popular WWE star who is loved by fans worldwide. Even before joining the company, he had a major following. Since signing with the global juggernaut, Zayn has won numerous titles on NXT and the main roster.

The Underdog From The Underground is involved in a three-way rivalry at the moment. As Intercontinental Champion, he has a massive target on his back. After possibly overcoming Chad Gable and Bronson Reed, Zayn could kickstart a feud with Erick Rowan.

The 42-year-old has never held a singles title in World Wrestling Entertainment and will likely hope to correct that. Hence, he could target The Underdog From The Underground's gold upon his arrival.

#2 Erick Rowan could be Shinsuke Nakamura's muscle

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke Nakamura is a veteran of the pro wrestling ring. He started his career in Japan while also making a name for himself in mixed martial arts. He joined World Wrestling Entertainment almost a decade ago and has won several championships.

The King of Strong Style had a bit of a career revival last year when he turned heel. WWE introduced cool new vignettes that helped Nakamura stand out while also allowing him to speak his native language as opposed to English.

Unfortunately, Shinsuke Nakamura seems a bit directionless right now. A way to fix this could be to have Erick Rowan be the veteran's muscle. If Big Red serves as his heavy, Nakamura could re-establish his dominance in WWE. Moreover, it would be a refreshing storyline for both stars.

#1 He could be on NXT ahead of the move to The CW Network

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT is set to undergo some major changes. The brand recently lost many of its top stars in the 2024 Draft, leading to the dawn of a new era. The next era of NXT will truly start later this year when the brand moves to The CW Network.

Naturally, the company will need to beef up the NXT roster with some prominent names when the move takes place. WWE and Triple H will want to help Shawn Michaels have the best show possible when attempting to attract more eyeballs to the product.

Erick Rowan could end up going to NXT for that very reason. While the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion would fit in on the main roster, he could instead add some value to the white-and-gold brand and work with the stars of tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback