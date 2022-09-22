4 Directions for John Cena if/when he makes his WWE return

There's no denying the fact that John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader has enthralled and entertained audiences for nearly two decades with his spectacular performances.

One of the most polarizing figures in the history of the company, Cena has been instrumental in WWE's success. A recent report suggested that the former WWE Champion could feature in a match at WrestleMania 39.

However, with Crown Jewel just around the corner, the potential return of Big Match John could be sooner rather than later.

In this piece, we take a look at four potential directions for Cena when he makes his return to the company.

#4. John Cena's quest to win the Intercontinental Championship

Crazy as it may sound, John Cena has never won the Intercontinental Championship in his career. While The Cenation Leader has several accolades under his belt, the IC title has always eluded him.

This serves WWE with an opportunity to weave an interesting storyline upon Cena's return. The company could have Cena chase the IC title in a quest to become a Grand Slam Champion.

Given that the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther doesn't seem to be dropping the title anytime soon, the creative team could have the 16-time World Champion engage in a high-profile feud against The Ring General upon his return.

While this would draw a lot of eyeballs, Cena could bump like a champ, putting Gunther over to new heights.

#3. A surprise Royal Rumble entry

According to a recent report, the likes of Randy Orton and Big E could make their returns to the company at Royal Rumble 2023. The odds of WWE adding Cena to that list can't be ruled out.

Given the former US Champion's tight schedule, a one-off return to WWE as a surprise Royal Rumble entry seems apt. Cena coming face-to-face with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in the rumble match would surely blow off the roof.

The creative team could also go on to tease a potential WrestleMania match for Cena during the bout.

#2. Costing Theory his Money in the Bank briefcase

After winning the United States title, Theory took multiple shots at John Cena. While a massive match between the duo was rumored to take place at SummerSlam 2022, it didn't come to fruition. However, things are far from over between the two.

WWE could re-ignite this rivalry upon Cena's return. The former US Champion could cost Theory his Money in the Bank briefcase to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match.

While this would allow Cena to settle his score with Theory, the up-and-coming superstar would get the big match rub.

#1. A money feud against Brock Lesnar, leading to a match at Crown Jewel 2022

With WWE Crown Jewel not too far away, several part-timers are expected to make their returns to the company. Brock Lesnar and John Cena could be two such high-profile names who could return for a match at the event.

Given that both are in the latter stages of their careers, there's only so much left in them. Thus, WWE could look to book the duo in some money feuds before they hang up their boots for good.

Given the history between The Cenation Leader and The Beast, it won't be a bad idea to reignite the rivalry between them. WWE could book the two into a money feud leading to a potential match at Crown Jewel 2022.

Should WWE reignite the rivalry between John Cena and Brock Lesnar? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

