5 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (September 23, 2022) 

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Logan Paul make a sensational return to WWE. Elsewhere on the show, The Brawling Brutes became the number one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

However, with Roman Reigns being a notable absentee from the show, the viewership took a minor hit. Triple H will be looking to turn things around when SmackDown emanates live from the Vivant Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on September 23, 2022.

The promotion has announced that The Usos will be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against The Brawling Brutes on the upcoming episode. On top of that, Braun Strowman will face Otis in singles action on Friday night.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen at the upcoming show.

#5. Imperium costs The Brawling Brutes their match against The Usos on SmackDown

On the previous episode of SmackDown, The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, New Day & Hit Row clashed in a Fatal Four-way match to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Following a grueling contest, The Brawling Brutes managed to pick up a hard-fought win to set a date against The Usos. WWE has announced that the championship match will take place on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

On another note, one should not forget that The Brawling Brutes and Imperium have some unfinished business between them. Thus, the upcoming show could witness the latter interrupt the championship match to cost Ridge Holland and Butch their match against The Usos.

#4 & #3. Braun Strowman makes easy work of Otis; Bray Wyatt returns to WWE to confront him

Braun Strowman is scheduled to face Otis in singles action on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This will be The Monster Among Men's first WWE match since WrestleMania BackLash 2021.

While potential interference from Otis' tag team partner Chad Gable could be in the cards, expect Strowman to prevail over the duo to earn an easy win on Friday night. However, this could turn into something bigger as WWE could introduce the former WWE Champion's next opponent on the same night.

It should be noted that WWE has reportedly been teasing the return of Bray Wyatt recently. The recent episode of RAW saw a QR Code being visible during a backstage segment. It's been widely speculated that the QR Code might have teased Wyatt's potential return to WWE on Friday night.

Given that Strowman is not part of any major feud, WWE could have Wyatt make his much-awaited return to the company to confront his former family member. This would surely prove to be best for the business as a potential feud between the two would draw a lot of eyeballs.

#2. WWE officially announces Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross for Extreme Rules

On the September 9, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Karrion Kross laid waste to Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show. Following that, The Scottish Warrior issued a warning to the former NXT Champion.

The duo have been involved in an engrossing angle on the blue brand which is likely to result in a match at Extreme Rules. Fans can expect the company to officially announce the bout on Friday night.

However, it would be interesting to see what stipulation WWE decides to add to the bout (if any).

#1. Logan Paul gets the better of Roman Reigns

On the September 16, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Logan Paul returned to the blue brand to challenge Roman Reigns for a potential match. Following that, WWE announced that the duo will lock horns against each other at Crown Jewel.

On another note, Roman Reigns is scheduled to make an appearance on Friday night. Fans can expect The Tribal Chief to address the WWE Universe regarding his match against Paul.

However, to establish the YouTube sensation as a legit threat, WWE could have Logan interrupt Roman Reigns to attack him. The creative team could have The Maverick get the better of Roman to send social media into a frenzy.

Should Bray Wyatt return to WWE to feud with Braun Strowman? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

