4 directions for Jordynne Grace on WWE SmackDown

Jordynne Grace is one of WWE's best signings in quite some time. The powerful female star began her career on the independent wrestling scene before joining TNA Wrestling. While with that promotion, she became arguably the face of the Knockouts division.

Ad

Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Jordynne has been a top female star on NXT. With that being said, she suffered a major loss to Stephanie Vaquer recently. News has since come out that indicates both women won't be part of NXT for much longer.

According to reports, Jordynne Grace is being called up to join Friday Night SmackDown. There are also reports indicating that Stephanie Vaquer will be moving to the main roster too, but instead as part of the RAW brand.

Ad

Trending

While Sportskeeda already took a look at what Stephanie can do on RAW, what might Jordynne do on the blue brand? This article will take a look at a handful of possible directions for The Juggernaut on Friday Night SmackDown if she is indeed called up.

Below are four directions for Jordynne Grace on WWE SmackDown.

#4. She could target The Green Regime

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Green Regime is a stable on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. As the name would suggest, the leader is Chelsea Green. She is joined by her Slaygents, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven.

Recently, Green lost the coveted Women's United States Title. Now, she, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven are attempting to recover and regain momentum. This is especially true after Chelsea lost at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Unfortunately, they may be in trouble, as there is a chance Jordynne Grace shows up and targets the group. With the trio having no obvious direction, it only makes sense that they would need a new story. Why not Jordynne attempting to make a name for herself by taking down a villainous mid-card faction?

Ad

#3. Jordynne Grace could challenge Zelina Vega for the WWE Women's United States Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

As noted, Chelsea Green is no longer the WWE Women's United States Champion. She lost the title on an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown to the underrated Zelina Vega.

Prior to winning the Women's United States Title, Vega held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Carmella and was the first ever Queen's Crown winner. She recently successfully defended her gold in a rematch with the Canadian star Green.

Now, Zelina will seemingly need a new challenger. While many think Giulia could be the one to step up and dethrone Zelina, there are other options. One such option could be Jordynne Grace. The Juggernaut using her power to ragdoll Zelina would make for extremely entertaining television. Plus, Jordynne winning this title quickly would elevate her in the eyes of the audience immediately.

Ad

#2. She could feud with Bianca Belair

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest female stars in the world. While she started her WWE career in NXT, she found huge success on the main roster. In fact, Belair is a multi-time world champion, a former Women's Tag Team Champion, and a WrestleMania headliner.

The EST of WWE will be making her return to television after a nearly month-long absence. She suffered an injury at or prior to WrestleMania that caused Belair to have to take a break. Now, however, she will return. Fans just aren't sure of what she'll do.

Ad

What The EST might do is feud with Jordynne Grace. The two infamously interacted in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and fans have wanted to see them have a proper feud ever since. Now, it might actually come to fruition.

#1. Jordynne could be Alexa Bliss' friend and partner

Alexa Bliss recently returned to WWE programming after being away for months. Since showing back up, The Goddess won a tag team match alongside Zelina Vega and earned her way into the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ad

Notably, Bliss has been attempting to make friends with Charlotte Flair. Unfortunately for the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte has no interest in bonding with or forming a team with Alexa.

With that being said, Alexa could find a friend in Jordynne Grace. The two could potentially team up and become friends. From there, they could even chase after the Women's Tag Team Titles. Alexa has held the gold alongside Asuka and Nikki Cross, so perhaps she could also win the coveted prize alongside The Juggernaut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More