In the blockbuster main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns Superman punched and Speared his way through Logan Paul to score a massive victory. The Tribal Chief's historic reign has now reached closer to 800 days, and there aren't many credible challengers left for him.

As of the time of writing, the timeline for his next title defense remains ambiguous. Survivor Series, the last of the traditional "Big Four" premium live events of 2022, is three weeks away, and it would make little sense to have your top star sit out of the upcoming show. WWE's annual Thanksgiving tradition may be the last major event of the year as Day 1 has been canceled, and no replacement has been announced yet.

Reigns needs a new direction for the time being after his victory over Logan Paul. Here are four potential directions for Roman Reigns after Crown Jewel.

#4 Jake Paul challenges Roman Reigns to avenge his brother's loss

what an iconic event



I tried my best but we coming back for those PUCEY’s so proud of my brother @LoganPaul what an iconic event @WWE I tried my best but we coming back for those PUCEY’s so proud of my brother @LoganPaul what an iconic event @WWE I tried my best but we coming back for those PUCEY’s

Roman Reigns may have dealt with Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The Maverick suffered a legitimate injury, ruling out the possibility of a rematch. However, Logan's brother, Jake Paul, could step up to avenge his loss and knock The Tribal Chief out to pull off a massive upset.

The MMA fighter recently scored a victory over Anderson Silva and has quickly made a name for himself in combat sports. The elder Paul brother thinks that Jake's transition to WWE is inevitable. The appearance at Crown Jewel only fuels those aspirations.

The narrative also writes itself. Logan Paul also has a "bloodline" that will stand up for him. If it weren't for Solo Sikoa's timely entrance and The Usos' distraction, The Maverick might have shocked the world. Jake Paul may want to teach Reigns and his buddies a lesson in respect.

If WWE manages to sign a deal with the MMA fighter, then Roman Reigns vs. Jake Paul is a strong possibility. The next few months are the ideal time for the two men to capitalize on the heat and energy surrounding them.

#3 Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns to a rematch from WWE Clash at the Castle

Time for WWE to revisit this rivalry

Back in September, Drew McIntyre courageously fought Roman Reigns in the main event of Clash at the Castle. Much to the chagrin of Cardiff, The Scottish Warrior lost the dramatic classic following Solo Sikoa's main roster debut. After the Cardiff show, McIntyre turned his attention towards Karrion Kross, who had been a thorn in his path for some time.

The Scottish Warrior defeated Kross in a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel, probably marking the end of their three-month rivalry. The former NXT Champion was an obstacle in his path to becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. With him and Scarlett Bourdeaux out of the way, McIntyre can turn his attention to Reigns.

The two-time World Champion promised Cardiff that he would become the Undisputed World Champion, and he may set out to accomplish that against The Tribal Chief much sooner than we'd expect. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre has many angles to explore, and with the chemistry they share, Triple H should consider revisiting the rivalry.

#2 The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre in a Men's WarGames match

Sheamus @WWESheamus The end of the Bloodline starts with Solo. Ireland V Islanders. #CelticVengeance The end of the Bloodline starts with Solo. Ireland V Islanders. #CelticVengeance https://t.co/NI76zMZGc8

The Bloodline, minus Roman Reigns, took out Sheamus a few weeks ago. This was done to write The Celtic Warrior off television for his wedding. Butch and Ridge Holland stepped up to avenge their mentor, but The Usos won their Tag Team match at Crown Jewel.

The Irishman may be nearing his return and want some payback following The Bloodline's heinous assault. Whenever the tribe is under threat, the chief has to step up. Sheamus' return may prompt The Tribal Chief to insert himself into the picture and take care of things.

The Bloodline, not counting Sami Zayn in, has four members, and The Brawling Brutes have three amongst their ranks. Enter Drew McIntyre, a man with plenty of history with Reigns and his allies. The Scottish Warrior is also a close ally of The Celtic Warrior.

Together with McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes can shut down The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. It is either team's match to win, but one thing is for sure. It will be a "banger."

#1 Team Wyatt vs. The Bloodline

Not long ago, Xero News reported that WWE was planning a massive match inside WarGames. Team Wyatt was rumored to face The Bloodline, but the source also noted that these plans were unlikely. Although the encounter is pretty unlikely, the creative team should give it another thought.

Bray Wyatt may not have returned alone. The segments that aired on SmackDown in the last month have hinted at other past characters affiliated with Wyatt. The mysterious "Uncle Howdy" is another figure to keep in mind. Hence, the former Universal Champion is not short on allies.

Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan are obvious candidates to help him out. Braun Strowman, a former Wyatt Family brethren, could re-align himself with his former mentor. Furthermore, Wyatt and Reigns are two of WWE's biggest draws, and pitting them against each other will set the wrestling world on fire.

