4 directions for Ronda Rousey after WWE Crown Jewel 2022 - potential invasion of the red brand, catalyst to Survivor Series plans with former rival?

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was among the many title holders who missed out on WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The absence of a formidable rival could be one of the main reasons Rousey didn't compete in Saudi Arabia.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is the reigning champion since Extreme Rules. She outclassed her opponent in almost a one-sided match and now looks untouchable. However, the arrival of Emma and Liv Morgan's character change could be bad news for Rousey.

This list will explore four directions for Ronda Rousey after WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#4. Issue open challenges for the SmackDown Women's Championship

The Rowdy One's absence from Crown Jewel could mean that WWE is planning a title defense for her in the coming weeks. It would be an excellent way to introduce new potential threats to Rousey's reign heading into Survivor Series WarGames.

Tenille Dashwood (aka Emma) recently returned to SmackDown and proved to be a credible challenger for the prestigious title. She put on a great show with Rousey, albeit in a losing cause. As a result, Triple H could continue their story while organizing more open challenges on the blue brand.

#3. Feud with Lacey Evans

Both Rousey and Lacey Evans are mainstays on the SmackDown women's roster. However, they are yet to have a long-term program together. The potential rivalry between Evans and the UFC legend has a lot of potential, but WWE needs to utilize Lacey to good effect primarily.

The former Sassy Southern Belle has been stuck in the mid-card for some time. One way to pull Evans out of her misery is by giving her a win against Liv Morgan. She could play dirty in a potential No.1 Contenders Match for Ronda Rousey's championship.

This way, the creative can experiment with the heel vs. heel dynamic and put it to use in the future.

#2. Form a team with Shayna Baszler and target RAW

Will the Women's Tag Team Championships be the cause for a SmackDown invasion of RAW? The angle does sound exciting. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Damage CTRL are scrambling for gold, having put up a great fight at Crown Jewel 2022. But their real challenge could come in the form of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

The MMA veterans have good chemistry, which is reflected in their promos on WWE SmackDown. Hence, fans believe a potential team-up is in the works for a program at Survivor Series. WWE could give the green light to an inter-brand rivalry and spice things up on both shows.

#1. Ronda Rousey could put a stop to Liv Morgan's carnage after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Liv Morgan seems unstoppable at the moment and is destroying her opponents with a devilish grin during her hike to the top. Sonya Deville and Lacey Evans have recently had a taste of her freakish nature.

Ronda Rousey could take matters into her own hands and nullify the 'extreme' threat to her title. Her possible ambush on Liv Morgan may sideline the latter for some time and allow other competitors to step up to the challenge.

Following a grand babyface return, Liv Morgan could have a high-stakes rematch with Ronda Rousey worthy of the Survivor Series stage. Their heated rivalry may continue after The Miracle Kid's potential title victory.

