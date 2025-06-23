4 Directions for Seth Rollins & his faction on WWE RAW tonight

WWE Monday Night RAW will air tonight, and it looks like an absolutely stacked show. Several major matches, segments, and appearances have already been announced.

For example, Bayley will challenge Becky Lynch for the coveted Women's Intercontinental Championship. Additionally, the final set of semifinal matches in the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will take place. Furthermore, Hall of Famer Goldberg is scheduled to make an appearance.

Beyond those major matches and segments, Seth Rollins and his stable will be the house. For those unaware, The Visionary's group includes himself, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. They have become a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Keeping that in mind, what could The Visionary, Auszilla, Breakker, and the Hall of Famer do on RAW? This article will take a look at a handful of directions for the group on tonight's show, including both announced segments and matches, plus other scenarios that may unfold.

Below are four directions for Seth Rollins and his faction on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. Bron Breakker and Penta will go one-on-one on WWE RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday to preview the red brand's upcoming episode. In the post, the WWE authority figure announced a major match.

Penta and Bron Breakker will face off in a one-on-one match on WWE Monday Night RAW tonight. This will be their second-ever singles match, with their first bout taking place on the March 24 edition of the red brand.

That bout ended in a disqualification, but this one could have a more decisive winner. Given how incredibly dangerous Bron Breakker is, the former NXT Champion could destroy Penta with a spear and pick up the victory.

#3. Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins will likely address their enemies

Seth Rollins will be in the house on WWE Monday Night RAW. While a match isn't currently planned, at least to the best of the fans' knowledge, Adam Pearce did confirm that Rollins will be on the show.

The Visionary will almost certainly be by the side of his Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The two have been together for about two months now and have discussed some of what brought them together, but they have numerous enemies they could potentially talk about with a microphone in their hands.

On WWE RAW tonight, Heyman and Rollins could go through the list. Sami Zayn, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Penta, and anyone else who has an issue with them could get a verbal tongue-lashing from The Visionary and the Hall of Famer on the Monday Night Show.

#2. Bronson Reed could brutally assault both Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles

Dominik Mysterio is the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He won this coveted title in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania, which also featured Bron Breakker, Penta, and his Judgment Day teammate, Finn Balor. He has since successfully retained the gold against names such as Penta and Octagon Jr.

AJ Styles is set to battle Dirty Dom for the prized WWE title. The Phenomenal One and the champion will compete for the Intercontinental Title at Night of Champions this Saturday. That, of course, is if both men get there in one piece.

In what could be a shocking moment, Bronson Reed could lay out both men in the middle of the ring. He is known for surprise attacks and laying people out with his finishing move, the Tsunami. If he crushes both AJ and Dominik, neither man may make it to the upcoming premium live event.

#1. The group could attack Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

The 2025 King of the Ring Tournament is underway, and fans have already been surprised by outcomes on multiple occasions. For instance, few fans expected the final four to be all babyfaces with Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso each advancing past the opening round.

Randy Orton defeated Sami on Friday Night SmackDown to advance to the finals. On RAW, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, both former world champions, will compete to see who will face The Viper at WWE Night of Champions.

Unfortunately, neither man could end up being successful. Seth Rollins has had issues with Jey since turning heel, and he's also had some tension with Cody. The Visionary and his stable could crash the match and lay out both men.

It could lead to either a Triple Threat match at Night of Champions in the King of the Ring tournament final with Orton, Rhodes, and Jey competing for the crown, or if neither man can compete, Randy winning via a bye.

