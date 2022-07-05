4 dream opponents for Cody Rhodes when he returns to WWE

The wrestling world is patiently awaiting Cody Rhodes' return to WWE. Having torn his pectoral muscle just before Hell in a Cell, many ruled him out of action. However, he went on to wrestle a five-star match against Seth Rollins at the show, proving everyone wrong.

Such is the caliber and passion of the man, and WWE fans can't wait to have him back soon enough. Unfortunately, the nature of his injury means he will be out for a bit.

When he returned, The American Nightmare declared his intentions to become a world champion. While a clash with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may take place at some point, the company will have Rhodes run into some other opponents before he takes on The Tribal Chief.

On that note, here are four dream opponents for Cody Rhodes when he returns to WWE.

#4 on our list of dream opponents for Cody Rhodes after his return from injury: AJ Styles

Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles are two of the best wrestlers in the world today. Both men being on the WWE roster means fans can expect them to lock horns at some point. If and when that happens, it is sure to be a treat.

In fact, Rhodes has gone on record to state that his dream opponent in wrestling is The Phenomenal One. When Cody returns from injury, WWE needs to book a feud between him and AJ.

The two performers are great workers who can make anyone look good in the ring. Hence, Rhodes and Styles facing each other would guarantee fireworks.

#3. Randy Orton

In his quest to become world champion, Rhodes will have to knock off several top names to become a credible threat. There are few superstars better to get the rub from than Orton himself.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have a bit of history together. The two superstars were part of The Legacy, a stable that wreaked havoc on the main roster from 2008 to 2010. At the time and even now, The Viper is one of the top stars in WWE.

However, the same couldn't be said for Rhodes. Before he left WWE in 2016, he was never a main-event player. However, his American Nightmare gimmick has made him one of the best in the world today.

With his star power and credibility, Rhodes feuding with The Viper would be money. The latter will also make his former stablemate look good in the ring.

#2. Drew McIntyre

The former tag team partners duking it out would be fantastic to watch

Drew McIntyre will likely collide with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Whether he will beat the champion or not is another story, but if he doesn't, a match with Cody Rhodes sounds incredibly appealing.

If McIntyre fails to dethrone Reigns, Rhodes should be the next one to challenge him. Beating The Scottish Warrior isn't an easy task, which is why The American Nightmare prevailing over him would give him a ton of momentum.

The match would be a clash of styles, but an extremely entertaining one given the two performers involved.

#1. John Cena

Rhodes has faced Cena in the past.

By gunning for the world title, Cody Rhodes is not only trying to fulfill his life goal but also attempting to become the new face of WWE. What better way to stake his claim for that spot than by beating 'The Face that Runs the Place'?

John Cena held down the WWE fort for over a decade and is arguably the man most synonymous with the company. If The American Nightmare can beat The Champ, the momentum he will get from that victory could establish him as one of WWE's new poster boys.

Cena is a top worker who will operate in sync with Rhodes to tell a great story. One can only imagine how intense the promos, the build-up, and the match itself will be.

