4 exciting storylines WWE abandoned in 2025

Even though it has only been a few months since 2025 started, WWE has already served up some top and exciting storylines. While some made it to different premium live events and even the WrestleMania stage, others were just randomly dropped.

Ad

WWE started the year with a bang. RAW's Netflix debut served up top matches like Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu, CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, and even a World Title clash between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Top storylines in WrestleMania include a triple threat between Roman, Punk, and Seth, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Jade Cargill vs. Naomi, and more. However, some feuds were suddenly dropped or not followed up on in the past few months.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at four exciting storylines WWE abandoned in 2025:

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

#4. Drew McIntyre stopped hunting Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before 2025 began, Drew McIntyre made it his mission to hunt down all the members of The OG Bloodline. It started with Jey Uso, then Sami Zayn, and he even branched to SmackDown to target Jimmy Uso. The only superstar left on The Scottish Warrior's list was Roman Reigns, but he didn't pursue this direction.

While there was an initial tease of them feuding, it didn't materialize. Instead, Reigns was placed in a triple threat with Punk and Rollins, and McIntyre, on the other hand, is now set to have a match with Damian Priest, the superstar who cashed in on him last year at WrestleMania XL.

Ad

#3. AJ Styles isn't included in the Intercontinental Championship picture

Expand Tweet

Ad

A lot has happened in the Intercontinental Championship scene so far. Bron Breakker didn't attract just one or two rivals, but three. At the upcoming PLE, he will defend the title against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta. However, one star that was initially teased to challenge him was AJ Styles.

After The Phenomenal One returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble, he had a few run-ins and confrontations with Breakker. While many thought an eventual feud for the title would occur, Styles was put in a storyline with Logan Paul instead, with Karrion Kross also lurking in the background.

Ad

#2. Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks are absent from WWE television

At the beginning of this year, it was announced that The Wyatt Sicks was transferred from RAW to SmackDown. Although there have been some teasers during past episodes and even cryptic messages on social media, they haven't been seen since December last year.

When Alexa Bliss returned after a two-year absence, she was featured regularly on SmackDown, and glitches occurred during her appearances on the brand, possibly signifying alliancing with the group. Unfortunately, Alexa and the Uncle Howdy-led stable are now missing from the blue brand, and will likely miss 'Mania as well. Still, their story can be picked up after The Show of Shows.

Ad

#1. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan would have been an interesting feud

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexa's Rumble return was spoiled by Liv Morgan, who eliminated her in just over 10 minutes. At the Elimination Chamber, The Judgment Day member eliminated Bliss again. From what transpired, many thought this would lead to a feud since both women have a lot of similarities. However, WWE had a different path in mind.

As mentioned above, Bliss is currently missing from WWE television and is unlikely to be part of The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Liv will defend the Women's Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More