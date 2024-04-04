4 family members of The Rock and Roman Reigns who are not competing at WrestleMania 40

The Rock and Roman Reigns are part of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling dynasty that has performed at several WrestleMania events. Aside from their names, their dominance and impact have always guaranteed them a spot on most 'Mania shows.

As of this writing, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Naomi are the only ones already scheduled to have a match for WrestleMania 40. While there could still be changes and the event has featured impromptu matches in the past, it still looks like not every member of the Anoa'i family will be active this weekend.

For this list, we will look at four family members of The Rock and Roman Reigns' family who won't compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend.

#4. Nia Jax had an active early 2024, but will likely miss WrestleMania XL

Nia Jax was one of the female wrestlers who started the year with a bang. The cousin of The Rock and Roman Reigns even landed herself a Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley in the latter's home country at the Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE, but failed to win gold.

The Irresistible Force then engaged in a three-way feud with Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, leading to WrestleMania. However, it looks like the company decided to halt her activities and just book her to compete at another time when the creative has more concrete plans for her.

#3. Solo Sikoa could just be at ringside to support The Rock and Roman Reigns

Out of everybody on this list, Solo Sikoa is the only person who has the highest percent chance of appearing at WrestleMania despite not having a match. Interestingly, he might even be involved in both main events.

Since Solo Sikoa debuted on the main roster in 2022, he has always ensured that Roman remains champion, like at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. This year, he won't be competing at the event as well, but he could be there to support The Rock and Roman Reigns for their matches, among other things.

#2. Ava has other matters to attend to during WrestleMania weekend

One of the newest additions from the Anoa'i family to WWE TV is Ava, the daughter of Dwayne Johnson. However, unlike the rest of her family, she is still at NXT and is currently working as the General Manager of the brand.

While it's highly unlikely that fans will see her at WrestleMania 40, she will be busy earlier that day during NXT Stand & Deliver. Interestingly, it was recently teased that she has invited somebody to the Countdown show of the developmental brand.

#1. Rikishi could make his presence felt at WrestleMania 40

Although Rikishi hasn't been seen in WWE since 2020 and only has a Legends contract, he remains up-to-date with what's going on with his family and actively supports them.

The Hall of Famer likes to tease getting involved in The Bloodline saga. However, it could finally happen. Since his twins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, are set to compete at WrestleMania in a singles match, it's possible that Rikishi could make his presence felt during The Usos bout to make it feel more personal.

