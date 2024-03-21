"Roman Reigns will kick him out of The Bloodline after WrestleMania XL" - Fans question 31-year-old WWE star's booking

WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania XL, where Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins are set to compete on both nights. Meanwhile, fans reacted to a viral clip of former North American Champion Solo Sikoa and questioned his booking in the promotion.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa has been on the sidelines for a while on Friday Night SmackDown. The Tribal Heir was supposed to get elevated to a higher status in the company after his statement win against John Cena in Saudi Arabia in a one-on-one contest.

However, the former North American Champion has been on a losing streak for a while, and it seems like there's no end to it. Recently, fans reacted to a viral clip of the Street Champion overselling a move from LA Knight during a singles match at a live event.

Check out some reactions:

The overselling was seemingly an homage to Triple H, and superstars often tend to have fun in their own ways during live events. However, some fans were concerned with Solo Sikoa's overall booking and his losing streak in the promotion. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Tribal Heir after WrestleMania XL.

Roman Reigns' real-life cousin on Solo Sikoa's current WWE booking

Solo Sikoa was a monstrous force on WWE's developmental brand, showing no mercy to his opponents inside the ring. Moreover, The Street Champion was allowed to cut his promos and deliver on his word when he went up against the brightest of the current roster.

However, it all changed for the former North American Champion when he was moved to WWE's main roster. After a year of following orders from Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa got his first singles feud against John Cena and defeated The Leader of the Cenation in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns' cousin, Lance Anoa'i, has been vocal about the ongoing product and often vouches for his family's success, whether it's on-screen or off. During a conversation with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Lance Anoa'i spoke about The Bloodline's ongoing storyline.

Lance hopes the management has massive plans for The Tribal Heir in the near future. Moreover, he wants Jacob Fatu to be hired by WWE as he wants Fatu to feud with Solo Sikoa in the promotion.

It will be interesting to see if more members of the Anao'i family join WWE.

What are your thoughts on Solo Sikoa? Sound off!

