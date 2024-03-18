WATCH: Solo Sikoa breaks character in a rare instance to recreate iconic Triple H moment from 19 years ago

Solo Sikoa is known for his intimidating persona and refusal to ever break character. It is hard to see him crack a smile on TV, but during a live event match against LA Knight, The Enforcer broke character and seemingly recreated an iconic Triple H moment from 19 years ago.

The Street Champ lost to LA Knight at a WWE Live Event again, having a record of 0-15 against the Megastar overall. As a finisher, Knight introduced a new jumping Blunt Force Trauma (BFT).

However, what really caught fans' attention on X/Twitter was Solo Sikoa's selling of the move, which was nearly identical (albeit shorter) to Triple H's oversell in a dark match on RAW 19 years ago.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Triple H's oversell was during a dark tag team match featuring himself, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair. They took liberties during that match, with The Nature Boy even having his backside exposed.

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa was given a warning by Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion who has a chance at winning his third world title at WrestleMania 40. However, The Scottish Warrior could have won his third world title in WWE back in the summer of 2022, all until Solo Sikoa debuted and cost Drew the match by assisting Roman Reigns.

While speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, McIntyre put The Enforcer on notice ahead of his match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

"Obviously, I want to get him but different mind frame now, bigger picture, focus on the RAW roster, the World Title, what's best for it. Of course, I want to drop him, but there's Cody Rhodes right there. This win would mean so much for Drew McIntyre to get me forward, to get me that title, to save RAW and the World Title itself so I've to keep my head on in the chaos," Drew McIntyre said. [05:22 - 05:40]

McIntyre now finds himself in a position where he chooses to stay away from The Bloodline to focus on his World Heavyweight Championship bout, while The Visionary is feuding against the Samoan faction, something that was recently the topic of one of their promos together on RAW.

Poll : Will 2024 be Solo Sikoa's breakout year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion