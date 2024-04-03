Is The Rock's daughter Ava bringing 45-year-old WWE legend back to NXT during WrestleMania weekend show? Why it's likely 

The father and daughter duo of The Rock and Ava have a big WrestleMania weekend planned. While the former will be competing in the main event of Night One of The Show of Shows, the latter will be busy managing things for NXT Stand & Deliver. Interestingly, it looks like the NXT General Manager has invited "family" to the show this weekend.

Before fans witness Night One of WrestleMania XL on April 6, 2024, they will be treated with NXT Stand & Deliver. Seven matches are already scheduled for the event, but there could be more action planned for the Countdown Show. Interestingly, it looks like Ava has invited somebody to the show, and it would not be The Rock. There might be a possibility that Ava did contact CM Punk to make an appearance at the event.

In a recent post from NXT Anonymous on X/Twitter, Ava was seen talking with somebody on the phone. The video showed her thanking the mystery person and then expressing her excitement for joining them on the Countdown Show. She then assured the mystery person that they were always part of the developmental brand's family. It could very well be pointing towards CM Punk.

As many are aware, Punk is currently out of in-ring action after suffering an injury at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Since then, he has provided content for WWE by cutting promos and pre-shows. Due to this, it is possible that the Second City Saint could also appear on the Countdown Show of NXT Stand & Deliver before serving on the panel for WrestleMania XL.

Ava's conversation with the mystery person also hinted that it was someone who appeared on the show before, which Punk did at NXT Deadline in December 2023, and even took a picture with Shawn Michaels. Although this interaction and appearance were short, the RAW Superstar was still quite busy backstage.

Punk has also grown close with several NXT Superstars after training at the Performance Center in recent months. This was showcased during his Vlog in preparation for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. With this in mind, it could be how Punk was considered part of the white and gold brand's "family."

Has The Rock acknowledged CM Punk since his return to WWE?

The Rock will team up with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Although it seems like CM Punk and Ava have already exchanged words while at the Performance Center, the same cannot be said for The Rock. Interestingly, this was even taken notice of by the RAW Superstar.

During last week's episode of Monday Night RAW in Chicago, Punk addressed several things. One of them was how The Rock had not said anything about his return. He then referenced their promo in 2013 and stated that The Brahma Bull must have remembered his arms were "too short to box with God." Still, likely, both men have already talked to each other backstage, especially since they were on the show last week.

What does CM Punk have planned for WWE WrestleMania XL?

While The Rock will main event Night One of WrestleMania XL, CM Punk will also be involved in some way in one of the matches. Aside from being part of the kickoff panel, the Second City Saint will also be the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

It would be interesting to see if CM Punk indeed makes an appearance on NXT Stand & Deliver before WrestleMania XL.

