4 Female stars who could be CM Punk’s WWE partner if AJ Lee is unavailable

On WWE RAW after Clash in Paris 2025, CM Punk was engaged in a heated war of words with Becky Lynch. The Man once again attempted to annihilate The Best in the World, but the latter issued a big warning to the Irish star. Even Punk seemingly confirmed his arrival on SmackDown this week, which will take place in his hometown of Chicago. Fans are expecting that Punk might make a major announcement in Chicago regarding AJ Lee's WWE return.However, with all the progress, it's evident that Punk needs a female partner by his side. In this article, we will discuss four female stars who could be The Second City Saint's partner if AJ Lee is unavailable to make her return.#4. Rhea Ripley could be the potential partnerOn the red brand this week, Rhea Ripley hinted at her inclusion in the storyline as she was spotted backstage with CM Punk. Mami expressed her unhappiness with what happened with Punk at the Clash in Paris. Following this, Adam Pearce disrupted this segment. With WWE dropping potential hints for Rhea Ripley as a partner, she might likely join forces with The Best in the World if AJ Lee fails to make her return.#3. Nikki Bella could be a great choiceWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKBecky Lynch retains the Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella. #WWEClashNikki Bella still has unfinished business with Becky Lynch, as The Man defeated The Fearless One at Clash in Paris 2025 in an Intercontinental Championship match. So, if Punk needs a female power on his side to tackle Lynch, Nikki could be a great fit. Both Punk and Nikki are veterans and can use their experience to take down The Vision on Monday Night RAW.#2. Roxanne PerezEarlier this year, Roxanne Perez was called out by Becky Lynch for wearing matching gear like CM Punk. Later, The Man deleted her post from social media, but WWE could turn that history into a storyline with Roxanne joining hands with The Best in the World against Lynch. However, The Prodigy is currently a heel superstar and a member of The Judgment Day, which might complicate this storyline.#1. Paige might make her WWE returnTara @ridgegirl94LINKI'm gonna die the day @Saraya returns. I need the Paige and Aj storyline 1 more time please @WWEBecky Lynch and Paige have a lot of history in the Stamford-based promotion. Even way back, both stars were colleagues during their time in SHIMMER. Recently, there has also been significant buzz about Paige's WWE comeback.Considering the situation of CM Punk, the return of Paige makes sense if AJ Lee is unavailable. The former AEW star can join hands with The Voice of the Voiceless and help him take down the power couple on the Monday Night Show.