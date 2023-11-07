4 female superstars WWE must book for the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series 2023 already announced the male stars for this year's WarGames match, and fans are looking forward to the women's division. As of this writing, only three bouts have been announced, and more could follow in the coming weeks.

For this list, we will look at four female superstars WWE should book for the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023.

#4. WWE SmackDown star Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane recently returned to WWE at Crown Jewel 2023 to help Iyo Sky retain the Women's Championship. This action alone has already gained her multiple opponents, and they could settle their issues in a WarGames match.

The 35-year-old star is known for her high-flying maneuvers and agility, which can be more than useful in a WarGames match. Not only will her skills be utilized for her team, but also be an entertaining sight for fans.

#3. WWE RAW star Nikki Cross

WarGames is an unforgiving structure that will test out everybody's limits due to the intensity of the action taking place inside. One of the things stars should also worry about when competing inside the two-ring structure is to be in control, and Nikki Cross doesn't need to think about this.

Cross would have no problems taking risks when competing in WarGames, and the danger might even excite her. However, her erratic nature could also cost her team the victory if she doesn't think twice about her actions.

#2. Women's Champion Iyo Sky

Rhea Ripley is already announced to defend her Women's World Championship match against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series. With this in mind, it will only be fair to see the other champion of the company in action in the event, even if not for the title.

As mentioned above, Sky was helped by Sane to retain the title. This action of the latter could cause bad blood between Iyo and her Damage CTRL members, which could be settled in a WarGames match. Additionally, Sky has already competed in a WarGames bout before, which is a useful tool to add to her arsenal.

#1. WWE RAW star Nia Jax

One female star who has made enemies more than friends is Nia Jax. Ever since The Irresistible Force returned to the Stamford-based promotion, she targeted every woman on the roster, even Rhea Ripley. She is also currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez, who could put her on notice when WarGames comes.

The former RAW Women's Champion could dominate her opponents easily in a regular ring, what more inside a WarGames match. Her dominant presence and chaotic nature could clash well in the brutal environment of the match. Her experience as a champion could also be used well against her opponents.

