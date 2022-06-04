4 major feuds that could happen if Cesaro returns to WWE

Cesaro left WWE earlier this year after his contract with the company expired and fans immediately began speculating about his future.

Many were excited about the mystery surrounding where he would show up next. With AEW bursting onto the scene in the last three years, and IMPACT slowly finding its way again, the former US Champion wouldn't be short of opportunities.

With that being said, it has been reported that the Swiss Superman is actually expected to return to WWE in the near future. Despite spending 11 years with the company, Cesaro still has a lot left to accomplish and there are plenty of potential rivalries waiting for him if he comes back.

On that note, here are four major feuds for Cesaro if he returns to WWE.

#4 A hard-hitting feud with Gunther would be a lot of fun

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era If Cesaro intends to return to WWE please give me him vs GUNTHER If Cesaro intends to return to WWE please give me him vs GUNTHER 🙏

In the time since Cesaro's departure, Gunther has finally arrived on the SmackDown roster. The former NXT UK Champion has dominated almost everyone put in front of him during his WWE career and things are no different now that he's on the blue brand.

The Austrian looks unstoppable, and while he's currently embroiled in a feud with Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, a rivalry with the Swiss Cyborg if he returns would be must-see television.

The brutal, hard-hitting wars the two would undoubtedly put on are enough to get any fan excited at the notion of seeing them square off. Better yet, if Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion by this point, a feud between the two would do wonders for the championship's prestige.

UK fans have already seen what the two are capable of doing together after they faced off during WWE's UK tour last year. The matches between the duo were great and it's hard to imagine a rivalry between them wouldn't generate similarly excellent results.

#3 Cesaro could turn on former tag team partner Shinsuke Nakamura

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝 ❌ @TranquiloSZN This team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura was so goated man. Now that they’re together on Smackdown again, who knows, we might see them reunite which I wouldn’t mind #SmackDown This team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura was so goated man. Now that they’re together on Smackdown again, who knows, we might see them reunite which I wouldn’t mind #SmackDown https://t.co/AiWwDSsjPF

Having been a team for almost two years, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura disbanded in early 2021 without much noise. They quietly went their separate ways without much animosity.

If the 41-year-old returns to WWE soon and finally confronts his former partner, the feud would be electric. The matches between the two would steal any show they're on as both men are incredible in the ring.

The rivalry would finally bring closure to their team and give both men a personal feud to sink their teeth into for the next few months.

#2 He could become Theory's biggest challenge yet

The Swiss Superman could help solidify Theory's rise as a star

It's pretty clear to anyone who watches WWE that Theory has a very bright future in the company. The United States Champion is clearly a huge favorite of Vince McMahon's and he has enjoyed a strong push over the last year.

Having beaten Finn Balor for the US Title earlier this year, having Cesaro return and face Theory for the title would help solidify the 24-year-old's place as a major star.

While losing to Theory in his first feud back wouldn't be the ideal move for the 41-year-old, it would help elevate the youngster and above all else, would give fans some incredible wrestling matches going forward.

#1 He could take on Cody Rhodes once the American Nightmare is finished with Seth Rollins

A feud with Cody Rhodes would give fans incredible matches

Following Cody Rhodes' return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare has put on some superb matches against Seth Rollins. Continuing his run of strong in-ring work, a rivalry with the returning Cesaro would help keep the former AEW star busy through the summer.

The 41-year-old and Rhodes have worked together in the past, but both have improved tremendously since their last meeting.

Rhodes is one of the most popular stars in the company right now, feuding with him would help feature the former US Champion in a prominent role. One major criticism aimed at WWE in recent years is the underutilization of the Swiss Superman, but a rivalry with Rhodes would ensure he's portrayed in the spotlight and give him the chance to show once again why he's one of the most talented stars in the world.

