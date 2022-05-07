Shinsuke Nakamura's position in WWE is very confusing right now

When WWE signed Shinsuke Nakamura in early 2016, it was considered a major coup for the company. The Japanese star was a three-time IWGP Champion and was considered one of the staples of New Japan Pro Wrestling at the time. He was a crown jewel of World Wrestling Entertainment's bid to go more international and tap into the lucrative Asian market.

They quickly put the sensation into the spotlight in NXT, where he had blowout matches with the likes of Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and several others. The plan was to fast-track this established veteran to the main roster once he learned the 'WWE way' of doing things. That meant a slight change in ring style, but Nakamura was game to the challenge. He would eventually debut on Smackdown and make an immediate splash.

The fanfare alone for Nakamura was enough to let you know he was some kind of big deal. His theme song quickly became a favorite of the WWE Universe. Particularly at larger events when it is often accompanied by a rock guitarist or an orchestra. Fans would hum along to the chorus of the tune, as Shinsuke did whatever interpretive dance he was using that night to make his way to the ring.

It paid off, too. Nakamura found himself in the ring with WWE's biggest stars on some of its largest events

Perhaps it all came to a head when he faced AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34. That's when the chickens came home to roost.

After making history by winning the Royal Rumble, Nakamura would challenge his friend for a competitive match at 'Mania. After his defeat, however, he gave AJ a low blow to his phenomenal jewels and then delivered a kinshasa kick for good measure.

Many critics and observers believe the heel turn at The Show of Shows was a death knell for Nakamura in the promotion. SInce then, he's had very few meaningful storylines, and even his Intercontinental Championship reigns have been lackluster, to say the least. Over the past several years, he's slipped further and further down the roster in terms of relevance.

That's why it was so perplexing to see him confront Roman Reigns right before WrestleMania Backlash. He hasn't been put in any kind of position to be considered a credible challenger for the Undisputed Universal Championship, nor has he defeated anyone of consequence lately.

Nakamura is nowhere near main event status currently, and his only boosts have come from Rick Boogs playing guitar for him and Pat McAfee marking out for his entrance. He's not exactly looking like an unstoppable fighting machine right now. He's more of a curiosity than anything else.

Then? He inexplicably lost his match this week on SmackDown to Sami Zayn. It's all just so confusing.

That same confusion is what has forced the audience to no longer trust any push that Shinsuke he receives. No one takes him seriously as a contender anymore because of all the stop-and-start pushes he's already gotten over the years. His saga within the promotion is (sadly) one that will be riddled with missed opportunities.

Shinsuke Nakamura has become the ultimate enigma - someone who was supposed to be the Pearl of the Orient for WWE, but has turned out to be just a pebble. And certainly not one worthy of a title shot right now.

What do you think of Shinsuke Nakamura's tenure with WWE? Has he lived up to his potential or could he have done more over the past six years? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Shinsuke Nakamura in the main-event picture? Yes No 8 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell