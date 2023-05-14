4 feuds that could stem from WWE's World Heavyweight Championship tournament

The aftermath of WWE's World Heavyweight Championship tournament may lead to some interesting developments. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will clash at Night of Champions on May 27, 2023, while other competitors are questioning themselves as to what went wrong. In a typical wrestling sense, they may direct the blame to the others.

A series of Triple-Threat matches were scheduled last week. The winner went to the semi-finals, but there were also some finishes to the contests that teased new rivalries. The in-ring storyline during the matches was excellent.

In this list, we will look at four feuds that could stem from WWE's World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

Seth Rollins snatched a victory from Damian Priest in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, thanks to the resilience shown by Shinsuke Nakamura. The Archer of Infamy tossed The Visionary outside the ring and looked to end the match with a South of Heaven, but Nakmuara started targeting his injured leg.

The Artist continued to worsen the injury inflicted at Backlash by locking him in a kneebar. He even cost Damian the match by taking the pin from Rollins.

Given that Nakamura and Priest are of contrasting personalities and both are up-and-coming megastars, WWE may pull the trigger on their feud in the coming weeks.

#3. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

Sheamus squared off with Bobby Lashley from the beginning of the match after they dealt with Austin Theory. Both big men traded punches in a flashback from two years ago. In the end, Lashley survived yet another heavyweight.

While The All Mighty put the Hurt Lock on Theory, Sheamus caught the latter with a Brogue Kick. It seemed as if he was targeting Lashley to prevent Austin from tapping out. Nonetheless, Bobby capitalized via a pinfall on his rival after throwing Sheamus outside.

A mistake by The Irishman cost him the World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. He would obviously be infuriated that Bobby stole his victory.

#2. Edge vs. Rey Mysterio could be the biggest WWE rivalry stemming from the fallout of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

The two WWE Hall of Famers clashed for the first time on SmackDown after 14 years. They used to be a team and showed familiarity with each other move sets with their counters. AJ Styles won, but the chemistry between Edge and Mysterio was the highlight.

During the climax, The Master of the 619 connected with both Edge and AJ Styles but failed to capitalize. The Rated-R Superstar blocked his dive with just a shoulder.

Their rivalry, based on the blame game, could lift on in the upcoming SmackDown since both are now free from The Judgment Day.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode #WWERaw Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor tonight. They're running it back as they should Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor tonight. They're running it back as they should 🔥 #WWERaw https://t.co/66edGcYnxv

What was thought to be on the match card for Night of Champions occurred on RAW. Finn Balor avenged the injury he suffered back when the Universal Championship was first implemented. Their history took center stage while the continuous momentum shifts got the crowd hooked.

The Visionary is the favorite to get the World Heavyweight Championship to WWE RAW. Yet, there aren't any top card heels in the brand. Stars from Indus Sher need exposure, and similar cases are for Bronson Reed and JD McDonagh. A heel Drew McIntyre is nowhere to be seen.

Seth Rollins' first challenger as World Heavyweight Champion is likely going to be someone from The Judgment Day. Given his heat with Finn Balor, made rife by his recent win, fans can expect a program between the two charismatic engines.

