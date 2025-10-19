4 Final WWE opponents for Shinsuke Nakamura after recent announcement

WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has sort of lifted the veil on his future inside the squared circle. The former United States Champion has said that maybe it's time for him to assess his future as a performer, especially after his mates, AJ Styles and John Cena, have decided to hang up their boots.

Ad

The 45-year-old superstar surprised the fans on social media by saying that Cena and Styles' retirements reminded him that his own time might not be far off.

Maybe by next year, Shinsuke Nakamura, too, can announce his retirement. Although he may not be given a retirement tour, the company should, however, book his last few matches against superstars with whom he has a storied rivalry.

#4 Two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles

Nakamura and AJ Styles' in-ring rivalry dates back to their days at New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) in 2015. The two have stood across the ring against each other, number of times, including a classic match at Wrestle Kingdom 10.

Ad

Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

However, the bulk of their feud has taken place in WWE, and that includes a match at WrestleMania 34 for the WWE Championship. Nakamura had won the Royal Rumble 2018 and was expected to dethrone AJ Styles as the WWE Champion. However, he lost that match, and from there, his downfall in the company started.

Ad

Therefore, WWE should give Nakamura his due and book him in a compelling feud against AJ Styles. The two can once again create magic inside the ring, and what better moment could it be than WrestleMania 42 next year?

#3 Finn Balor

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Finn Balor is another match that the fans deserve to see before the Japanese star finally signs off. The two superstars have worked together in NJPW, NXT, and in WWE. However, the company hasn't so far booked them in a good storyline on the main roster.

Ad

With Balor being a heel and Nakamura a face at the moment, these two could be booked to work in a few matches. Nakumura can be drafted to RAW, and he can start a storyline with Balor, once the Irish superstar exits the Judgment Day faction.

#2 Sami Zayn

WWE should book Sami Zayn against Shinsuke Nakamura because the two have an iconic rivalry. Sami Zayn was the first superstar Nakamura defeated in his debut match at NXT TakeOver: Dallas. Since then, the two superstars have crossed each other's paths on numerous occasions.

Ad

Shinsuke Nakamura challenged Sami Zayn for the United States Championship upon his return two weeks ago on SmackDown. However, he couldn't win the match after a returning Tama Tonga attacked him. Zayn is now longer the United States Champion, and Nakamura is also back with the company. The company shouldn't waste time booking these two legends against each other.

#1 Tama Tonga

Tama Tonga returned and attacked Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown, without any previous rivalry between them. This does indicate that the company may be planning something between these two superstars down the line.

Nakamura hasn't yet exacted revenge on the Bloodline over the assault on SmackDown. Since the Bloodline also cost Sami Zayn his title against Ilja Dragunov, Zayn and Nakamura can join hands in their fight against the MFTs. With Survivor Series: WarGames on the horizon, these two can recruit a few more superstars to take on Solo Sikoa's MFT at the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences