4 Finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross at WWE Night of Champions

The 2025 WWE Night of Champions will begin shortly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. One match that has fans on the edge of their seats is Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn.

This rivalry has been brewing for months, with The Doom Walker's mind games aimed at The Underdog from the Underground. This past Monday on RAW, the two-time NXT Champion pushed Sami Zayn's wrong button, claiming he would never become a world champion. After Kross was punched by the 40-year-old, a grudge match between the two was announced by the company for Night of Champions.

This feud is more about psychological warfare and the clash of ideologies. Kross wants to expose his adversary as a fraud, while Zayn seeks to silence his tormentor once and for all. Given the twisted storytelling, the finish to this contest could be pivotal for both WWE Superstars' trajectories.

Here are four potential finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross at Night of Champions 2025:

#4. Scarlett's interference may lead to a massive win for Karrion Kross at WWE Night of Champions

The Herald of Doomsday is rarely seen without his manager and wife, Scarlett, by his side. She has often influenced Kross' matches with her cunning distractions. In this heated contest, it's highly possible that the 34-year-old's involvement may be the deciding factor.

Imagine this—Sami Zayn has his opponent in the corner of the ring, perhaps setting up for the Helluva Kick. Just as the former Intercontinental Champion charges, Scarlett creates a diversion, a flash of light, or even a direct physical obstruction that goes unnoticed by the referee. This momentary distraction could allow the RAW star to hit his signature Kross Jacket submission or a devastating lariat for the pinfall.

#3. Karrion Kross may win in a dominant fashion

While The Doom Walker often relies on psychological methods and Scarlett's presence during his matches, a clean victory over a top babyface will send a strong message to the entire WWE roster. This finish would establish Karrion Kross as a real main event threat owing to his ability to defeat top-tier talent without any external help.

Picture this—a grueling back-and-forth encounter where both men trade their best shots. Kross, with his methodical and destructive style, could systematically wear down the Honorary Uce, isolating a limb or targeting a specific weakness. The RAW star might unleash his wrath, eventually forcing Sami Zayn to give up.

A clean victory would be a huge statement for the 39-year-old, elevating his menacing aura. It would also leave Sami Zayn in a weak position, questioning his wrestling skills.

#2. Sami Zayn may overcome the odds with a decisive win

The Master Strategist is popular for his ability to overcome the odds and connect with the WWE Universe. A clean victory over Karrion Kross would prove that good can prevail over evil.

Karrion Kross could try every dirty trick in the book, attempting to break his rival mentally and physically. However, Sami Zayn could fight back and take the punishment fueled by the energy of the live crowd. After a series of near-falls, the former WWE Tag Team Champion could finally connect with a perfectly timed Helluva Kick and pin his opponent.

This would serve as a powerful vindication of Sami Zayn's character, proving to everyone that the 39-year-old star's mind games failed to break him. It would also elevate the Canadian's position on the roster, possibly leading to a future shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Karrion Kross' manipulation might work as Sami Zayn could finally embrace his dark side

This highly controversial end to the bout would be a masterstroke of storytelling, leveraging Kross' psychological prowess and the former IC Champion's complex character. The Doom Walker's mind games have centered around undermining Sami Zayn's self-belief and questioning his motivations. If this manipulation were to finally break Zayn, it would be a shocking and impactful conclusion.

This scenario could see Karrion Kross relentlessly whisper taunts and doubts into the 40-year-old WWE star's ears. He might even reference Sami Zayn's past struggles or moments of weakness. Just as Zayn would seem in control in the closing moments of the contest, his opponent could once again assert that he would never become a world champion.

Overwhelmed by this psychological assault, and perhaps in a moment of utter exhaustion or a crisis of identity, The Underdog from The Underground may finally give in. He might allow Karrion Kross to casually place a foot on his chest for the three-count. Following this match, WWE fans could potentially witness a Sami Zayn heel turn down the line, a truly dark path instigated by the 39-year-old star.

The question isn't just who will win, but how deeply Karrion Kross' influence will scar the resilient spirit of Sami Zayn.

