4 Former Divas Champions who could be set for a WWE return

Heading into WrestleMania 41, WWE could bolster its roster by adding a few former Divas Champions, who could return to the Stamford-based company after a few years off.

All four of them have been linked to a return, and the question is if and when this will happen.

#4. Brie Bella last wrestled in WWE in 2022

Brie Bella (Photo credit: WWE.com)

She has been away from wrestling since January 2022, when she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has expressed her desire to return to wrestling and teased a WWE return during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

“Oh yes, always. But what the women are doing today in both AEW and WWE gets me wanting to get out there. It’s incredible to be a fan of pro wrestling today. But definitely when I saw her I was like ‘Wait, it’s not complete if I’m not there,'" Brie said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Whether the Hall of Famer will return is unclear, but should she return, fans will surely want a reunion with her sister Nikki.

#3. Nikki Bella returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella competed at the 2025 Royal Rumble Match, making an impressive comeback. She also attended the RAW premiere on Netflix on January 6.

She also hinted at a return during a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show.

"It made, I mean, we were talking. I had so many ideas because I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something, right? I don't know when, I don't know the story, but it's going to happen, and watching that, it made me feel like what I did when I broke my neck," she said. [H/T Newsweek]

If Triple and his team plan to bring Brie and Nikki back, they could reunite as The Bella Twins and go after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

#2. AJ Lee retired in 2015

The former Divas Champion retired in 2015 but has been linked to a WWE comeback, especially since her husband, CM Punk, returned to the company in November 2023.

A few female stars have also urged AJ Lee to return. Former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, who is set to return after a one-year absence, has also taken a shot at her, hinting at a future feud if AJ Lee comes back, which could also involve their respective husbands, Seth Rollins and CM Punk, whose rivalry is far from over.

#1. Paige is a former Divas Champion

She is now a free agent, having left AEW after three years. She teased a return during an interview with Brad Gilmore and Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast.

"I love WWE, and I would absolutely, if there was something that they needed from me, which was exciting, I would definitely go there, yeah. That would be silly not to, I feel like. So yeah, if there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I’ll jump on board," Paige said. [H/T Yahoo Sports]

Now that she is a free agent, the question is when she will return, as the company is expected to pursue her if they haven't already.

