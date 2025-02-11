Liv Morgan's ex-girlfriend to return as manager along with new Judgment Day member? 4 ways Rusev can return to WWE after leaving AEW

WWE made budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and released a huge number of talents. One big name that the company let go during that time was Rusev, also known as Miro in AEW.

The former United States Champion signed with AEW following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. He had a decent run under Tony Khan, but things went downhill for him in the end, and he requested his release from the company in September 2024.

The Redeemer has finally been granted his release, which means he could return to WWE in the future.

Here are four directions for Rusev if he returns to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

#4. Rusev could feud with John Cena

Rusev joined the WWE main roster in 2014 and went on a monstrous run for a year. He won the United States Championship and stayed undefeated until he crossed paths with John Cena.

The Bulgarian Brute defeated The Leader of The Cenation in their first encounter at Fastlane 2015 but dropped the United States title to him at WrestleMania 31 a month later.

Following his massive win at the Show of Shows, Cena started the popular United States Championship Open Challenge. It gave many talents a chance to showcase their skills against one of the best in the world on WWE RAW on a weekly basis.

John Cena is currently having the final run of his pro wrestling career, so Rusev could return to lock horns with him one final time. The former WWE Champion could issue an open challenge in the future and it could be answered by a returning Rusev.

#3. Rusev could reunite with Sheamus

Rusev and Sheamus are very close friends in real life. The Bulgarian Brute was one of the best men at The Celtic Warrior's wedding.

The two men crossed paths inside the ring a few times and were even teammates in the League of Nations faction formed in WWE in 2015.

Sheamus is currently chasing the Intercontinental Championship in the sports entertainment juggernaut, so Rusev could return to help him in his pursuit of the title. He could even become a contender for the title after helping his friend.

Another possibility would be Rusev and Sheamus forming a Tag Team to chase gold in the global juggernaut. WWE has two sets of Tag Team titles on the main roster now, so the two stars would be a great addition to the division.

#2. Rusev could challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship

GUNTHER has been on a great run with the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General is set to defend his title against Jey Uso in one of the main events of WrestleMania 41 this year. He is undefeated against The YEET Master in all of their single encounters, so there's a good chance he retains his title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If he retains his title, he could be confronted by a returning Rusev on the RAW after WrestleMania. It would be a good way to bring the 39-year-old back and set up an exciting contest between two heavyweights.

#1. Rusev could return to WWE with Lana and join The Judgment Day

Rusev was managed by his ex-wife Lana for the majority of his time on the WWE main roster. They turned out to be a very successful pairing, so it is possible that they return together to the Stamford-based promotion.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan and 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio talked about bringing a new member to The Judgment Day. They had an argument over it with Finn Balor, who was against the idea.

Liv Morgan, who is the best friend and ex-girlfriend of Lana, could convince the Ravishing Russian to join The Judgment Day and bring Rusev as Finn Balor's replacement. The Bulgarian Brute could take out The Prince and be the new top male wrestler in the group.

Rusev and Lana have worked with Morgan in the past as the former Women's World Champion teamed up with The Bulgarian Brute at one point after revealing herself as the ex-girlfriend of Lana in late 2019.

