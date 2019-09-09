4 Former Impact Wrestling stars who could appear in AEW on TNT

Who could show up on TNT?

On October 2nd, AEW will debut on TNT. It's unclear as to what their show is called, but it's certainly going to be interesting to see how they present it. While AEW has an impressive roster with several young and fresh wrestlers in its ranks, they may lack a little star power to bring in consistent numbers.

They did the smart thing by putting the AEW Championship on Chris Jericho and will be the face of the company going forward. Jericho showed his importance when he "lost" the belt and tried to turn it into a storyline. Moreover, he has created waves on the internet with his 'A little bit of the bubbly' meme.

The more people talk about Chris Jericho, the more they're talking about AEW. And that's a good thing. Is Jericho going to be the future of AEW? Absolutely not. He's the spark that lights the flame for the next generation which includes Hangman Page, Jungle Boy, MJF, Joey Janela, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and many more.

AEW will be looking to gather more attention for the product. And that means bringing in some names that could help push the product further. They have been more than willing to push their young wrestlers and so far, they have demonstrated how to balance known names alongside unknown talent and put them over.

Impact Wrestling has had experienced stars who can help AEW and move them to the next level. The term 'experienced' refers to performing on weekly TV as opposed to just live crowds. That is something these former stars bring to the table. Here are 4 former Impact Wrestling stars who may appear in AEW on TNT.

#4 Scarlett Bordeaux

Smokeshow

Scarlett Bordeaux recently had a tryout at the WWE Performance Centre but it's no guarantee that she will sign with the company. While Scarlett may not be the most impressive in-ring performer, she was certainly one of the more captivating acts on Impact Wrestling.

She has the experience that some in AEW lack and she may get people interested in tuning for AEW on TNT. She could make limited appearances on TV without having to commit to a full time deal. Could it happen? It surely is a possibility.

