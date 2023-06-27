4 Former WWE Money in the Bank winners who will never win it again

The WWE Money in the Bank event is a yearly institution. The first-ever MITB pay-per-view took place 13 years ago on July 18, 2010. While the event held at the Spirit Center in Kansas City, Missouri was special, it wasn't the home of the first Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The gimmick bout itself dates back to 2005. The first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match was held at WrestleMania 21. It became a yearly tradition at the Show of Shows until it became so popular that it inspired a yearly Premium Live Event.

Today fans can enjoy two big-time Ladder Matches at each show every year. Most winners go on to win major world championships, although some fail to capture gold. There's been a lot of success over the past 18 years, but inevitably some have faced hardship. That's the gamble of such a dangerous bout.

This article will look back at some previous winners of the prestigious briefcase who are unlikely ever to win the coveted prize again. This could be due to their age, physical condition, or if they work for a rival wrestling promotion.

#4. CM Punk is a two-time winner

CM Punk has successfully cashed in

CM Punk is one of WWE's most iconic superstars. He started his career on the indie circuit and then rose to prominence in Ring of Honor. He became a multi-time world champion and a pay-per-view headliner in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Straight Edge Superstar won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match twice. He first won the briefcase at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. He then did it again the following year. He successfully cashed in both times.

While he has a storied history in WWE, Punk is unlikely ever to return to the promotion and thus couldn't win the coveted briefcase again. Punk and World Wrestling Entertainment's relationship ended on sour terms.

Plus, he's a top star in All Elite Wrestling and was even kicked out of a recent event, perhaps indicating that things will never be patched up between the two sides.

#3. Kane is seemingly retired from in-ring competition in WWE

Kane is a WWE Hall of Famer. While he initially failed to find his footing under a handful of different gimmicks, he became a top star as The Big Red Machine and remained such for decades. He even went on to win the world title on a few occasions.

The Big Red Machine won the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the first-ever Money in the Bank pay-per-view. He holds the record for the fastest cash-in ever, using the briefcase 49 minutes later. He has also appeared in most Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, a record he holds alongside Kofi Kingston.

While Kane was a legend in the ring, he is seemingly retired. He has moved on to politics, a controversial field requiring all of his attention. Add his advanced age, and returning to the ring feels quite unlikely, especially in such a dangerous match.

#2. Rob Van Dam is unlikely to be in a major role again

Rob Van Dam and Michael Hayes

Rob Van Dam was one of wrestling's most exciting superstars. He rose to fame as part of ECW before joining WWE full-time in 2001. He held numerous titles in the company and remained a fan favorite throughout his tenure.

Mr. Monday Night was the second-ever superstar to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He won the briefcase in 2006 at WrestleMania 22 and proceeded to cash it in at One Night Stand. He then defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship.

RVD will never enter the Money in the Bank Ladder Match again. While he isn't retired, he's only competed a few times this year. He's also 52 years old. An extreme match such as this should be avoided at all costs by the Hall of Famer, and it almost certainly will be.

#1. Mr. Kennedy hasn't wrestled for the promotion in well over a decade

Ken Kennedy is one of the biggest question marks in WWE history. Many expected the charismatic and popular star to become a multi-time world champion, but things never worked out.

Mr. Kennedy won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match back in 2007. He was then injured and lost the briefcase to Edge, who went on to successfully cash it in for a world title. Kennedy never regained momentum and left the company in 2009. He later wrestled in TNA as Mr. Anderson.

At 47, Ken Anderson is unlikely to return to World Wrestling Entertainment. He hasn't appeared on any programming the company has produced since his exit almost a decade and a half ago, and there are no signs of that changing soon.

The chances of Mr. Kennedy ever winning a Money in the Bank Ladder Match again are nearly impossible.

