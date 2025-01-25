4 former WWE Superstars who might never return 

WWE's product is wildly popular at the moment and appears to be the destination for most professional wrestlers who want to apply their craft in front of a large audience. The promotion recently inked a 10-year deal with Netflix to bring RAW to the global streaming platform, expanding the company's audience even more.

However, there are other major wrestling companies that some stars may prefer to work for. There are also some former WWE Superstars who do not intend on returning to the Stamford-based company anytime soon.

Listed below are four former WWE Superstars who might never return to the Stamford-based promotion:

#4. Chris Jericho may never return to WWE

Chris Jericho had a remarkable career in WWE and is one of the most recognizable faces in professional wrestling. The legend currently performs for All Elite Wrestling and is also the reigning ROH World Champion.

Jericho has been with All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception and was the inaugural AEW World Champion. President Tony Khan features Jericho weekly on his programming, and the 54-year-old could finish his career in the promotion.

Jericho is currently the leader of The Learning Tree faction alongside Big Bill (formerly known as Big Cass) and Bryan Keith and looks increasingly likely to retire with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#3. Former Ascension member Viktor has no interest in returning to the company

Viktor and Konnor were once known as The Ascension in WWE, but the duo failed to get over with wrestling fans. The former NXT Tag Team Champions were released by the company in 2019.

The veteran was interviewed by Slam Wrestling in 2021 and revealed that he was not interested in returning to the Stamford-based company. He noted that an incident caused him to never want to return again.

"It’s not that I wouldn’t be happy to ever get to call and say, ‘Hey, guys, want to come back?’ But I’m pretty sure that answer will always be no. A line was crossed and it wasn’t crossed to either of us, it was due to a different situation and it caused me to lose complete and utter respect or to ever have any desire to work there again," he said.

The 44-year-old has remained active in the wrestling business following his departure from the promotion.

#2. Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks) may never return

Sasha Banks was one of the most popular female stars in WWE when she decided to walk out of the company alongside Naomi in 2022. The duo were Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but were unhappy with their booking and exited the company in a controversial fashion.

The veteran now performs as Mercedes Moné in All Elite Wrestling and is the reigning TBS Champion. She recently disclosed that leaving WWE was the most important decision she had ever made in her life. It is likely she may never return to the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Jon Moxley could spend the rest of his career in AEW

Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024 to become the AEW World Champion. He is the leader of the Death Riders faction and is possibly the biggest star in All Elite Wrestling at the moment.

Moxley used to be known as Dean Ambrose and was a member of The Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The 39-year-old has seen a ton of success as a singles star in All Elite Wrestling and may not have any desire to leave the Jacksonville-based company to return to his former hunting grounds.

