4 gimmick changes that saved WWE Superstars' careers

Pro wrestling is all about dynamic characters. We often see our beloved WWE Superstars struggling to find their footing in the main-event picture due to not having a well-built character.

They could have excellent in-ring skills and be exceptional on the microphone, but if they don't have a gimmick that makes them stand out among the rest of the roster, it gets very tough for them to get over with the audience.

The fans investment in a character is so important in wrestling.



Imagine Hogan vs Warrior, Hogan vs The Rock, Austin vs Vince or Shawn vs Flairs matches if they were done exactly the same move for move by unknown guys at your local indie promotion.



Would you have enjoyed them? pic.twitter.com/z28FjuaIjc — Joël Grimal (@FFP83) June 26, 2019

There have been many WWE Superstars who have had to change their gimmicks to be successful in their careers. Look no further than Kane, who played several failed roles before finally turning into the Big Red Machine. In this article, let's look at four such WWE Superstars who saved their careers with a gimmick change.

#4. John Cena saved his WWE career by turning into the Doctor of Thuganomics.

The Doctor of Thuganomics

John Cena's first few months on the main roster were quite difficult. After some massive initial success, Cena started to get lost in the shuffle. He had a bland gimmick at the time, which did not allow him to show much personality. The WWE Universe, who popped for Cena during his debut, began to turn on him.

Hence, Cena needed something extraordinary to get himself over once again. That is when he introduced the world to "The Doctor of Thuganomics."

The D.O.T. was a cool, rapping-machine character who embarrassed his opponents with his fiery disses and insults. It was a non-PG gimmick that symbolized the essence of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

With this gimmick change, Cena was able to make the fans understand his true worth. The Cenation Leader's immense popularity also seemingly convinced Vince McMahon to put John Cena in the main event picture.

#3. Nikki A.S.H. finally fulfilled her championship goal with her new gimmick.

Nikki A.S.H. (fka Nikki Cross) has always been a popular figure among the WWE Universe. During her NXT run, A.S.H. had the persona of an unstable lunatic. Fans loved the unpredictability surrounding her character.

However, her popular gimmick was taken away from her when she got called up to the main roster. She was handed the role of a cheerful person who didn't have much personality, aside from being a helpful friend. It was really hard for Nikki to get over with such a persona.

She continued being a washed-up version of her previous self for the next three years. It seemed like she would never become the top star people expected her to be.

I am legit happy for Nikki A.S.H. She took a chance, switched things up and now look she's RAW Women's Champion. Good for her! ⚡️🦋⚡️🦋⚡️🦋 — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 20, 2021

Luckily, the former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion changed her destiny with an innovative superhero persona (Nikki A.S.H.)

Nikki recently became Ms. Money In the Bank at the namesake pay-per-view. She cashed in her contract the next night to become the new WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Vince McMahon is reportedly very pleased with Nikki for coming up with this gimmick idea, as it can help create new opportunities for merch sales. After years of neglect, it is heartwarming to see Nikki's hard work finally getting paid off.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain