4 Giulia feuds you must know about

Japanese wrestling star Giulia is currently making a buzz within the pro-wrestling scene after it was learned that she piqued WWE's interest. In line with this, speculations are making the rounds that the current New Japan Pro-Wrestling Strong Women's Champion could make her way to the Stamford-based promotion.

Puroresu fans are well-acquainted with how talented she is inside the squared circle. Like any WWE Superstars, Giulia also got into numerous feuds that hooked her fans. Whether it be on the indie circuit or a wrestling promotion, there's no denying that she's one of the top Joshi stars in Japan right now.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five of the Joshi star's notable feuds within the Puroresu scene.

#4. Giulia's feud with Syuri

Giulia's feud with fellow Joshi star Syuri was indeed a memorable one. Both wrestlers were members of the unit known as Donna Del Mondo (DDM), which was founded by the English-born wrestler.

The two stars faced each other at Stardom World Climax in March of 2022 for the World of Stardom Championship, where Giulia lost to Syuri. The 29-year-old star admitted defeat, but it was not the last time that the two Joshi stars would meet inside the squared circle.

After defeating Giulia, Syuri left the all-female wrestling stable to create her own unit.

Syuri lorded over Stardom then, defending her championship left and right. As for the English-born star, she climbed her way up to finally get that opportunity to take the World of Stardom Championship (a.k.a. The Red Belt) away from Syuri.

Her time finally came in December of 2022 when she finally faced Syuri during Stardom Dream Queendom 2. For almost 30 minutes, the two went back and forth, inflicting damage on each other. With only a few seconds remaining, she delivered a Northern Light Bomb before pinning Syuri for the 1-2-3, which ended her 365-day reign.

#3. Bad blood with Maya Yukihi

Giulia was the number one contender for the World of Stardom Championship at the time when she revealed her beef with Maya Yukihi, who was one of her fiercest rivals during her Ice Ribbon days.

This was also back in December of 2022 during a Tokyo Sports interview where Yukihi, alongside her Rebel x Enemy members (Ram Kaicho and Maika Ozaki), revealed that they, too, are joining Stardom's first-ever Triangle Derby event.

The 29-year-old star claimed that Yukihi is a backstabber while she's still with Ice Ribbon, adding that she has zilch respect towards her. The two had faced off three times within the aforementioned promotion, and the latter won all of them.

There was a spot during the press conference where Giulia called out the three Joshi stars, especially Yukihi. It was evident then that she was not pleased with the idea of them joining the tourney and even went on to say that the two-time ICEx Champion doesn't have a place in the promotion.

Come, Triangle Derby, Giulia, and Yukihi clashed yet again for the former's World of Stardom title, but their match ended in a double count-out.

#2. Suzu Suzuki

For those who are well-versed in the history of these two Joshi stars, the feud between Giulia and Suzu Suzuki was indeed an emotional one.

Back when they were just starting, Giulia and Suzuki lived together. They were so close that the latter regarded the former as her big sister.

However, the Italian-Japanese wrestler decided to leave Ice Ribbon for Stardom, but Suzuki wasn't aware of her plans at the time. Suzu would later learn on social media that her big sister had already jumped ship.

The English-born star's rise to fame in Stardom was a steep climb. Albeit the adversity, she managed to become a highly decorated Joshi within Stardom and even formed the above-mentioned DDM faction.

As for Suzuki, she took on a different path. She preferred delving into deathmatches where she, too, raked in titles. Similar to her former big sis, she also formed a wrestling stable known as Prominence after leaving Ice Ribbon.

The wrestling unit headed to Stardom to visit her former friend and wage war against the Joshi star's DDM. In July 2022 at Stardom in Showcase Vol. 1, Suzuki teamed up with fellow Prominence member Risa Sera in a Hardcore Tag Team Match against DDM's Giulia and Mai Sakurai. Suzuki and Sera dominated the bout and were hailed victorious at the end of it.

The dust may have settled for now between the two, but the rivalry is not yet over.

#1. Tam Nakano

Like the above-mentioned rivalries, Giulia's feud with Tam Nakano was also a banger. Their matches were, without a doubt, main event-worthy.

It officially kicked off in July of 2020, which was initially intended for the promotion. However, the rivalry went on for several years.

It was in that same month when the two Joshi stars first clashed since their feud began. At Cinderella Summer in Tokyo, the two would fight for the vacant Wonder of Stardom Championship, which was won by the 29-year-old star. Nakano would challenge Giulia in October that same year, though she suffered another loss.

Their March 2021 match at All-Star Dream Cinderella was interesting since it's a Hair vs. Hair match. Nakano finally captured that victory and started her first-ever reign as the Wonder of Stardom Champion. Since the bout was deemed as her crowning glory, it was partially cut within the ring was completely cut backstage.

Nakano would secure another win against her in April of this year at All-Star Grand Queendom and captured the World of Stardom Championship.

