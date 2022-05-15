5 most heartbreaking WWE retirements 

WWE is a promotion that tries to give its fans moments to remember. Whether they are feel-good stories or shock swerves, the company has always delivered them consistently.

One aspect WWE has always excelled at is the wrestler retirement. Vince McMahon and his team know how to book a good retirement angle. From Shawn Michaels's last stand against The Undertaker, to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's iconic final match against The Rock, they have given their superstars some glorious sendoffs.

It is always saddening to see one's childhood hero hang up their boots. Real-life circumstances and booking decisions mean some of them end up being extremely heartbreaking. On that note, here are five of the most emotional WWE retirements.

#5. On our list of the most heartbreaking retirements in WWE history: Daniel Bryan

Bryan's retirement saw the wrestling world collectively shed a tear

Daniel Bryan's persistent injury problems forced him to take the decision to retire. His eventual retirement speech happened in his home state of Washington, and it's safe to say many tears were shed on that day.

Bryan addressed his fans and expressed gratitude for his career, the support he received, and the opportunities that came his way. It was a heartbreaking moment as everyone thought they were saying goodbye to one of the greatest wrestlers in history. Those final Yes! chants were a real tear-jerker.

More tears were shed when The American Dragon made a triumphant return to wrestling two years later. This time, however, they were tears of happiness as he defied the odds and returned to doing what he loved.

#4. Triple H

The unexpected nature of Triple H's retirement from in-ring competition came as a shock to everyone. On March 25, 2022, he revealed on First Take that his heart condition was severe enough for him to call it quits in his wrestling career.

Tributes poured in from all around the WWE Universe for HHH. Everyone expressed their gratitude, sending their best wishes and congratulating him for having an incredible career.

The Game made an appearance on the second night of WrestleMania 38 to a thunderous ovation. He left a microphone and his wrestling boots in the ring to signify the end of an era.

#3. Paige

Paige may have retired, but the ring is still her house

Paige's retirement broke the hearts of fans around the world. She had neck problems throughout her WWE career, but it was never career-threatening until it was.

At a WWE House Show in 2017, Paige faced Sasha Banks and ended up taking a kick to the face. The blow injured her neck so much that she was forced to retire from in-ring competition immediately. The most upsetting thing about it was that it happened to her at the age of 25.

The former Divas Champion was clearly emotional as she thanked her colleagues, her friends and the fans for everything they had given her. It was heartbreaking to see her cry in the ring as fans chanted "This is your house!" in a show of respect. Wrestling was robbed of a top-tier competitor before she hit her prime, and it remains one of the industry's saddest moments.

#2. Edge

Edge's retirement speech left everyone in tears

Edge's retirement announcement was one of the most shocking and saddening things to have happened in WWE. The news dropped a day after his world title match at WrestleMania 27, with him announcing in the middle of the ring on April 11, 2011 that he couldn't wrestle anymore.

Fans watched heartbroken as The Rated-R Superstar explained that if he continued to wrestle, there was a high chance of him suffering neck-down paralysis and maybe even death. His retirement speech was a tear-jerker and put everyone in shock and disbelief. The wrestling fraternity was distraught that an elite competitor like him was missing out on his prime years.

However, nine years later, at the Royal Rumble 2020, 'You Think You Know Me' blared over the speakers. A resolute Edge emerged from the smoke, proving to everyone that grit and determination can overcome the worst of odds.

#1. Ric Flair

"I'm sorry. I love you."

Every wrestling fan is aware of these two sentences. Shawn Michaels uttered them seconds before he kicked Ric Flair's head off and covered him to get the three-count in what was the latter's final match in a WWE ring. It was the end of an era in wrestling, and there was no doubt that everyone watching was doing so with a tear in their eye and a broken heart.

The following night on RAW, Flair delivered his retirement speech. He was visibly emotional while speaking, and fans kept him going with their appreciation for him. Afterwards, Triple H brought out many active and retired superstars to honor the legend, including The Undertaker and Vince McMahon. Those in attendance joined in by giving him a standing ovation.

This takes the top spot on the list for two reasons. Firstly, the two sentences Michaels said at WrestleMania XXIV have become iconic. Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, the farewell marked a rare moment where all the babyfaces and heels broke character and came to the ring together to celebrate The Nature Boy and his career. It is easily the most heartbreaking moment in WWE history.

