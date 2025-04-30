4 heel and 3 face turns that can happen at WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash has the opportunity to provide fans with some big moments. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman had the world buzzing after revealing their alliance to end Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

John Cena captured his 17th world title while Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair arguably wrestled the match of the weekend. The ensuing RAW also had people talking as Rusev returned.

Bron Breakker also joined Rollins' and Heyman's side. What shocking moments could go down in St. Louis? The next four heel and three face turns could take place at WWE Backlash 2025.

#7. Bianca Belair finally snaps

She may technically be on the sidelines with broken fingers, but the rest of Bianca Belair's body works. The EST claimed she wasn't done with Rhea Ripley but had to come home to SmackDown to deal with some family business.

Belair teased a heel turn with how she (and Ripley) treated Iyo Sky during their WrestleMania 41 program. The EST explained it off as Rhea weaseling her way into a match she earned, which was true.

She also lumped Sky into that treatment, but the champ only reacted when her opponents mistreated her. To complete the heel turn, she could turn on Sky at Backlash or attack Jade Cargill to lead to a huge match.

#6. Damage CTRL turns on Iyo Sky at Backlash

Iyo Sky has risen to become one of WWE's most popular performers. Her recent matches have shown casual fans what those who have followed her career already know - she's one of the best in the world.

Dakota Kai has been by her side from time to time, but not lately. Asuka and Kairi Sane have been out with injuries, but Sane is close to a return.

Damage CTRL could appear at Backlash if Sky defends her title. They could initially celebrate with their ally before turning on her, setting up title programs for the summer.

#5. The fans embrace Dominik Mysterio

Who would have thought fans would be cheering for Dominik Mysterio in 2025 after booing him so much that he couldn't utter a word during a promo? That's the case as tensions within the Judgment Day have forced fans to pick sides.

Even in the fatal four-way with Penta and Bron Breakker, Dirty Dom was cheered by the Las Vegas fans. Part of those cheers could be attributed to Vegas fans who root for teams from California.

If Dom defends his title, some or all of the Judgment Day could turn on him. Liv Morgan will be away with a Hollywood project, so Finn Balor may take advantage. Dominik pinned The Prince to win the title, and he doesn't forgive or forget easily.

#4. Sami Zayn embraces the dark side

He briefly teased it while Jey Uso celebrated on the top buckle, but Sami Zayn stuck to his heroic guns on the latest RAW. He rejected Seth Rollins' offer to go to SmackDown with a guaranteed title shot.

Rollins provided another out for Zayn in the main event, but again, he refused the offer. Bron Breakker essentially destroyed him with several spears. Sami could finally see the writing on the wall and turn on Jey Uso.

His friend will defend the World Heavyweight title against Logan Paul at Backlash. Turning on Jey would get Sami a title shot while also refreshing his somewhat stale character.

#3. Gunther turns over a new leaf at Backlash

Gunther may have been RAW's top heel, even going so far as to attack two non-combatants out of frustration after losing at WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso soundly defeated him in their fourth showdown, forcing The Ring General to tap out.

This doesn't mean he won't return in a fit of rage to dish out punishment on Pat McAfee. He likely will (and should) destroy the outspoken commentator, leaving him in a heap at Backlash.

If he lets all of his anger and frustration out, Gunther could decide to shake McAfee's hand. It's one thing if a fellow wrestler steps up to him and loses. If a non-wrestler does so and can stand after a grueling match, The Ring General may show his opponent some respect at Backlash. There's also the issue that Rollins, not Gunther, is likely the new top heel on RAW.

#2. Rhea Ripley's darker impulses take over

Much like Seth Rollins before her, Rhea Ripley has dabbled in light villainy over the last few months. She's still very popular with the fans, but that didn't stop officials from proceeding with The Visionary's heel turn.

Both Belair and Ripley showed little respect to Iyo Sky during their WrestleMania program, choosing to push her aside to bark at each other instead. The Eradicator has saved Sky a few times, but she may finally snap and turn on the champion at Backlash.

They may face off for the title at the PLE, or Sky may defend against a different opponent. Whatever happens, Mami could return to her darker roots as The Eradicator from the Judgment Day.

#1. Jacob Fatu joins the heroic side

Like Chelsea Green, Jacob Fatu excels at entertaining the crowd, so it's hard to root against either when performing. While Green's side was about character and nuance, The Samoan Werewolf's was about unbridled offense and relentless pursuit.

That pursuit led him to win the United States title, and he even stopped Solo Sikoa on SmackDown when he tried to take credit for Fatu's WrestleMania win. The writing has been on the wall for months.

It's just a matter of when to pull the trigger. Whenever Sikoa and whoever else is by his side turn on The Samoan Werewolf, he'll become a face as popular as LA Knight.

