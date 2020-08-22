4 heel turns & 1 face turn that could rock WWE SummerSlam 2020 - First RETRIBUTION member unmasked?

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is on the horizon and the company has to make sure that the event is a lot more than a mere display of good athleticism. There needs to be dramatic twists and turns through the course of WWE SummerSlam 2020 and the best way to achieve this objective is through heel and face turns.

So, which Superstars will see the error of their ways and turn to the light at WWE SummerSlam? Which of them will realize that the only road to the top is if they play dirty and bend the rules?

Here are 4 heel turns and 1 face turn that you may definitely not see coming, in keeping with the tagline of WWE SummerSlam 2020.

#1 Alexa Bliss costs Braun Strowman his Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2020, stunningly aligns with Bray Wyatt as a heel

Nikki Cross mentioned on WWE SmackDown how Alexa Bliss has been changing and Bliss herself admitted, in the weeks leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2020, how she was like a moth drawn to the mystique of Bray Wyatt. Does this mean that we are going to see a heel turn from Little Miss Bliss and she becomes Sister Abigail at WWE SummerSlam 2020?

Anyone who comes in contact with The Fiend changes and this is a trend we saw with Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and so many others. So, it makes complete sense that Alexa Bliss will go from the light into the darkness, quite literally, as she becomes Sister Abigail at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Alexa Bliss has needed a change in character for quite some time now and if she does become Sister Abigail at WWE SummerSlam 2020, she will be able to unleash her acting chops upon the world.