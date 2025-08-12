4 Iconic WWE betrayals that could be recreated at Clash in Paris

With the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in the rearview mirror, WWE is gearing up for its next premium live event, Clash in Paris. The full card has yet to shape up, but several matches have already been made official. John Cena will lock horns with Logan Paul, Stephanie Vaquer will challenge Naomi for the Women's World Championship, and Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match. More matches are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

It is no secret that WWE loves callbacks and references to past events. Sometimes they are used as a storytelling device, and sometimes it is done to get a reaction from the crowd. The Triple H-led creative team has the opportunity to recreate several shocking betrayals of the past at the upcoming Clash in Paris PLE.

The upcoming event has no shortage of star power. Hence, the creative team may use that to its advantage and produce several twists and turns on August 31. In this listicle, we will look at four iconic WWE betrayals that could be recreated in France:

#4. Batista's turn on Rey Mysterio may be recreated with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY

Batista and Rey Mysterio shared a strong bond of friendship back in the day. Well, that was before The Animal decided that he had had enough of this bond and viciously attacked The Master of 619 at Bragging Rights 2009. At the PLE, The Undertaker successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Batista, Rey, and CM Punk in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

After the bout, Batista put his hand on Rey's neck and cut a cryptic promo. The Animal declared that he was going to "rip Rey's head off," and did exactly that. Fans remember this shocking moment to this day. Interestingly, WWE has the opportunity to recreate this with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at the upcoming event.

Similar to Batista and Rey, Rhea and IYO are also friends. However, championship aspirations have severed the strongest of bonds in the Stamford-based promotion, and Rhea and IYO may suffer the same fate at Clash in Paris. In a potential scenario where Mami and The Genius of The Sky are added to the Women's World Title Match between Naomi and Stephanie Vaquer, making it a Fatal Four-Way, another loss may push Rhea over the edge as she may launch a beatdown on IYO.

#3. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso may recreate Triple H's betrayal of Seth Rollins

Triple H shocked fans on the August 29, 2016, episode of Monday Night RAW. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Big Cass, and Kevin Owens squared off in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match for the WWE Universal Championship. During the closing moments of the bout, The Game made his presence felt. While at first, it seemed that he was out there to make sure Rollins won, given their previous partnership during The Authority days, Triple H shockingly turned on The Architect, laying him out with a Pedigree and allowing Kevin Owens to win.

Fans may see something similar with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at Clash in Paris. The YEET Master is set to compete in the Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and the reigning champion, Seth Rollins, at the August 31 event. The OTC1's match has yet to be announced, but he is advertised for the event.

Reigns may interfere during the World Heavyweight Title Match, and while fans assume he would be out there to help his cousin, The Head of The Table may swerve everyone and turn on Jey Uso. This may start a long-term program between the OG Bloodline members.

#2. R-Truth may recreate John Cena's heel turn on The Unseen 17 at WWE Clash in Paris

After a heated rivalry a couple of months ago, R-Truth and John Cena are friends again. The Never Seen 17 dropped his heel character on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam, leading R-Truth to revert to his old self as well, as seen last Friday. However, things might not be as simple as they appear on the surface. R-Truth may still hold a grudge against his 'childhood hero,' and it may result in a shocking moment at WWE Clash in Paris.

John Cena will lock horns with Logan Paul in a singles match at the event. The aftermath of the bout may see R-Truth betraying The Last Real Champion in a similar way the Hollywood megastar turned on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, by hitting a low blow after a hug.

Fans have voiced their criticism over R-Truth dropping his newfound edge out of the blue. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team may pull off this massive swerve at WWE Clash in Paris.

#1. The Vision could recreate the Evolution-Randy Orton betrayal with Seth Rollins

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista, and Ric Flair, collectively known as Evolution, dominated WWE. On the August 16, 2004, episode of RAW, Randy Orton retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Chris Benoit. After the match, The Legend Killer and his then-Evolution stablemates celebrated his win inside the ring.

The celebration didn't last long, though, as Triple H's thumbs-up of approval turned upside down, and the faction launched a brutal attack on Orton, kicking him out of the group. Fans could see something similar unfold at WWE Clash in Paris with Seth Rollins and The Vision.

The Architect may successfully defend his title, but his stablemates could turn on him after the match. Bron Breakker may step up as the leader after orchestrating a shocking betrayal.

