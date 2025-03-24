4 Last-minute predictions for Jey Uso's partner on WWE RAW

Jey Uso is charging into WWE WrestleMania 41 as Gunther’s challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H has currently thrown him into a rivalry with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to build himself ahead of the match.

Jey faced Theory in a singles match on RAW and surprised many fans. It took him less than a minute to defeat the former United States Champion after a few messy moves.

The upcoming edition of RAW will host a tag team match that’ll see Jey Uso and his mystery partner face A-Town Down Under. The idea of keeping Jey’s partner a surprise has fans talking on the internet.

Check out the four last-minute predictions for who could be The Yeet Master’s mystery partner on Monday night.

#4. Jimmy Uso could team up with his brother

The Usos worked together for over a decade before WWE toyed with the idea of testing them as solo performers. Jey Uso turned out to become a megastar as an individual wrestler, and his popularity has led him to a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania.

Before the big match, WWE could take him back to his roots and have him team with Jimmy Uso for a few more matches to get more fans behind him. That could see Jimmy come out on RAW as his mystery partner.

Jimmy Uso seems ready to become part of the United States Championship picture shortly. This partnership could also help him get fans behind him to get a shot at the title at The Show of Shows.

#3. Penta has been flying high in WWE

Triple H and his crew seem to be high on Penta, who recently joined WWE. The former AEW star has already featured in some big matches and seems set to challenge the Intercontinental Champion in the future.

Before getting into a full-fledged rivalry with Bron Breakker, Triple H could have him team with the man who will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. That could see him come out on RAW as Jey Uso’s mystery partner.

He could work well with the tag team specialist, and his popularity could also help Jey Uso in the match. This could cement Penta’s position on the roster and make his presence a major deal.

#2. Ilja Dragunov could finally mark his RAW return

Ilja Dragunov has been out with an injury and hasn’t been featured on WWE RAW on Netflix yet. He could feature on the upcoming edition of the show if he is cleared to compete again.

Ilja’s return could bring good news for the RAW brand. He is a top babyface and incredible in the ring. Partnering with Jey Uso as his mystery partner could help him get ahead right after his return.

WWE fans could see him tag with Jey for a match before continuing a rivalry with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for a while. This could keep all three superstars busy heading into WrestleMania 41.

#1. Sami Zayn could help out Jey Uso once again

Sami Zayn lost the Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. He performed his heart out for his fans and took the big loss to push KO’s story forward.

WWE fans could see Zayn return on RAW ahead of WrestleMania and team up with his good friend. The angle could be a great move to bring back The Underdog From the Underground and also get more fans behind Jey Uso.

Zayn might not get a match on this year’s WrestleMania card. However, he could become part of a top rivalry that could see him score some big wins in the coming months.

