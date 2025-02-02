4 massive questions for WWE following Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 was, to say the least, a highly buzzworthy premium live event. Featuring four excellent matches, a galaxy of the promotion's biggest stars, and a controversial result or two, the Indianapolis show left everyone talking. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair were the big winners of the night, punching their tickets to world title matches at WrestleMania 41.

While Uso and Flair will be pondering which champions to choose in Las Vegas, the WWE Universe is left wondering how the rest of The Show of Shows will shape up. As such, there will be questions on everyone's mind that Triple H and his creative team must answer on the road to The Showcase Of Immortals.

Here are four of the biggest questions fans are asking of WWE following the 2025 Royal Rumble:

#4. What consequences will Sami Zayn face for not helping Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

Sami Zayn was put in a difficult place on Saturday, standing alone as a conflicted figure during Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes's Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match at Royal Rumble 2025. The Honorary Uce came out to the ring to check on both of his friends as they received medical attention during their grueling bout, albeit refusing to get involved as The American Nightmare retained his gold.

Despite Zayn helping his fellow Canadian star to the back post-match, how will Owens feel about his best friend not interfering to help him win? If The Prizefighter is not cleared to compete, could The Master Strategist turn heel to avenge him against the Undisputed WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber in Toronto?

Royal Rumble 2025 could have massive implications for Sami Zayn's friendships with both Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

#3. The Rollins-Punk-Reigns question is weighing heavy on fans' minds after the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns were three of the biggest favorites to win the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble. However, all three men fell short despite making it into the final six, with Punk eliminating the former Shield duo before his own ejection by Logan Paul. This surprisingly early elimination was shocking, but it was what came after that got the world talking.

Rollins curb-stomped The Tribal Chief not once but twice at ringside in between brawls with The Second City Saint, leaving his former stablemate laid out. It was clear from this interaction that all three men were far from done with each other, leaving fans with a few questions. Has The Visionary turned heel? Are we heading for a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41?

With Rollins, Reigns, Punk, and Paul Heyman all in the mix of that conflict, the road to Allegiant Stadium could be wildly unpredictable

#2: Why Jey Uso?

It's difficult to argue against the fact that heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Jey Uso was, at best, a dark horse to win the match. With the likes of CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns making strong cases for themselves, the Yeet Master was an unexpected victor for many. The result was especially unlikely considering that he had unsuccessfully challenged for the World Heavyweight Title just a week prior.

As such, fans are asking, Why Jey Uso, and not favorites like Punk and Cena or other dark horses like LA Knight? Now that the 39-year-old has won, who will he challenge? Will he go after his friend Cody Rhodes and risk clashing with Roman Reigns? Will he take one more shot at Gunther on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

The controversial nature of the two-time Intercontinental Champion's win could make his road to WrestleMania 41 the most compelling.

#1. What about the expected stars who didn't return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

Randy Orton and Jade Cargill were anticipated but did not appear at the 2025 Royal Rumble [Credit: WWE.com]

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 featured many huge returns, including Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Styles. These stars returned to much fanfare, with Flair going all the way in the women's Rumble to seal her spot at WrestleMania 41. Fans will be intrigued to witness how Flair, Styles, and the rest reintegrate into the roster on the road to Allegiant Stadium.

However, a number of other anticipated stars did not return, such as Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, and Jade Cargill. As the journey to Las Vegas commences, will The Storm return to reveal and confront her mystery attacker? Is The Man nearing a comeback or still on hiatus for the foreseeable future? When will The Viper seek retribution against Kevin Owens for putting him on the shelf?

Will any or all of these big names miss The Showcase of Immortals?

