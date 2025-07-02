4 matches WWE can add to Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place on July 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. In the main event of the show, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will defend his title against Goldberg. This has also been advertised as the Hall of Famer's retirement match.

Another match that has been announced for SNME is Seth Rollins against LA Knight, after their encounter on RAW this week. The two clashed on RAW, in the stands and backstage, and soon after their fracas, WWE announced the match. With 10 more days to go, the company will have to announce more matches to fill the card for the NBC special.

Therefore, this listicle will list four matches that can be announced by WWE for Saturday Night's Main Event:

#4. AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

This match was initially advertised at Night of Champions, but was cancelled due to Dominik Mysterio's alleged injury. The 27-year-old superstar is believed to have suffered a minor rib injury, because of which his match against Styles at NoC was cancelled.

Dirty Dom was seen backstage on RAW this week, with a doctor's prescription in his hand, which he showed to AJ Styles. He told Styles that the latter can't touch him because he hasn't been medically cleared yet. The Phenomenal One, however, asserted that Dominik has been faking an injury to avoid a clash with him.

Next week on RAW, Styles can blow up Dominik's cover and then ask Adam Pearce for an Intercontinental Title shot at SNME.

Dominik won the IC Title at WrestleMania 41, and in the last three months, he has defended his gold twice so far. A clash against Styles would be his third big title defense.

#3. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Another match that can be announced for SNME is a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship between Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and Becky Lynch. Bayley and Lyra squared off against each other in a No. 1 contender's match for the title shot against Becky Lynch. However, their contest ended in a draw as both women's shoulders were down during the pinfall.

The two continued their fight even after the result, and therefore, next week on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce can announce a Triple Threat match for SNME, as both of them are clear challengers for the title.

#2. The Judgment Day vs. The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh pulled off a shocker on RAW this week, as the duo dethroned The New Day to win back the World Tag Team Titles. The two regained the titles after 196 days since losing them to The War Raiders last year in December.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods can ask Adam Pearce for a rematch for their titles, and if granted, they can take a shot at SNME to win back their titles.

#1. Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

(Spoiler Alert)

The upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown was taped right after Monday Night RAW this week, as the talent were given an off on July 4, for Independence Day. The big surprise on the blue brand during the tapings was the return of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior had been away since losing his Steel Cage Match against Damian Priest at SNME in May. He returned this week on the show, during the opening segment between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. McIntyre tried to create a rift between Orton and Rhodes, but ended up getting an RKO from The Apex Predator for his troubles.

The Scottish Psycopath went on to meet SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to grant him a match against Orton at SNME, and Aldis gave him the go-ahead. So, the fans will see these two heavyweights battle it out against each other in the big event. While the tapings might be over already, an announcement for the match will be made official this coming Friday night.

