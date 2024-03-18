4 Matches WWE may add to the WrestleMania 40 card

WWE's biggest show of the year is always WrestleMania. The Showcase of the Immortals first started in 1985 and has been a yearly event ever since. This year will mark the 40th edition of the annual spectacle.

WrestleMania 40 will air live on April 6 and 7 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Over 50,000 fans are expected to be attending the show each night.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will headline Night Two, while the first night will feature The Rock and The Tribal Chief combining forces to take on Seth Rollins and The American Nightmare. Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Logan Paul, IYO SKY, Randy Orton, and other top stars are scheduled for matches in Philly.

Still, not every prominent performer is booked for the show. In fact, several bouts will likely be added in the coming week or so. This article will take a look at four matches that may be added to WrestleMania by the Triple H-led management.

#4 The Kabuki Warriors can defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Title

The Kabuki Warriors are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The tandem consists of Kairi Sane and Asuka, two talented performers who also held the gold during The Pirate Princess' previous run in the company.

For now, it isn't clear what the pair will be doing at WrestleMania. Their Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley, so The Empress and Sane will likely put their title on the line, too.

The Japanese duo could defend their belt against Naomi and Bianca Belair. Both are extremely popular and talented performers who aren't booked yet for WrestleMania. Provided Asuka is healthy, a tag team match between these four megastars could be entertaining.

#3 Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax would make sense

Liv Morgan is a top-rated female performer in WWE. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion who made her in-ring return from injury in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Morgan has since been at odds with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley.

Nia Jax is another wrestler who has been in the Women's World Title picture. In fact, since returning to WWE, The Irresistible Force has arguably been better than ever. Jax's feud with Rhea Ripley and her ongoing story with The Man has been interesting.

Morgan and Jax are big stars, so it would be unusual for them to be left off the WrestleMania card. This is especially true since the former RAW Women's Champion just headlined a premium live event, and Morgan is hugely over with the audience. The two facing off in a one-on-one match could be the right way to add to the star power of 'Mania.

#2 John Cena can return to fight Solo Sikoa again

Solo Sikoa is a dominant force in WWE and a part of The Bloodline alongside Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and The Rock. Despite being overshadowed by big stars, he remains a looming threat to everybody in the promotion.

In an interview, John Cena recently hinted that he could end up appearing at WrestleMania 40. He last competed in the ring at Crown Jewel 2023, where the powerful Sikoa bested him.

If Cena were indeed available for another WWE match, he could challenge Solo Sikoa again. This time, the veteran could get his victory and finally be on the winning side of a massive singles match at a premium live event after going winless on the big stage for so many years.

#1 The big men of WWE want a "Meaty" Battle Royal

Bronson Reed is one of WWE's most underrated performers. He is highly talented and has a fair amount of wins on television. However, he has yet to truly reach his potential on Monday Night RAW. In fact, he is not even booked for WrestleMania yet.

The Auszilla recently made an exciting pitch on social media. He requested WWE book a Meaty Invitational, which would likely be a Battle Royal consisting of other powerhouses at WrestleMania.

Some stars like Ivar and Otis have already shown interest in the idea. Other prominent men in the company could compete in the bout, such as Omos, Oba Femi, Rezar, Akam, and Von Wagner, among others.

