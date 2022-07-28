WWE SummerSlam 2022: 4 mistakes that shouldn't be made at the show - Crowning a triple winner, breaking up popular team and more

SummerSlam is one of WWE's "Big Four" premium live events. It is also called the Biggest Party of the Summer as WWE often tries to make the show as big a spectacle as WrestleMania.

The event has recently featured rematches from the Show of Shows. A few years ago, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns faced each other at both events. This year, they will once again collide at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will also face off at the event after fighting for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania. Lynch made a surprise return at last year's SummerSlam, beating The EST for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The feud has gone on for nearly a year.

While those matches will be among the most hyped, others will set WWE up for the latter part of 2022. Will The Usos continue their historic reign as Unified Tag Team Champions into the second half of the year?

Theory also factors heavily into SummerSlam due to winning Money in the Bank. Will he walk out with multiple championships, or will his hands be empty? Here are four mistakes that shouldn't be made at SummerSlam.

#4 Liv Morgan should not lose to Ronda Rousey

Ending Morgan's title run in Nashville would be a mistake.

After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Title from Ronda Rousey, she was asked why her reign would differ from the last two champions. She gave an honest and telling answer, saying the fans wanted her to be the champion.

The WWE Universe has backed Liv for a few years as she's worked hard to become a top star in the company. Despite Rousey's talent, she may not be as popular with fans as Morgan.

When it comes to the woman Rousey beat for the title, Charlotte Flair, a large portion of the audience, was tired of her constant presence in the title picture.

Morgan's situation is similar to that of Nikki A.S.H. last year. Both cashed in on the Money in the Bank contract before SummerSlam. A.S.H., unfortunately, lost the title back to The Queen at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Morgan's popularity is organic, and she offers a fresh face in the title scene. She deserves a decent run with the belt.

#3 It would be a mistake to break up the Street Profits at SummerSlam

Are the Street Profits the team to dethrone the Usos?

When RAW and SmackDown Tag Titles were unified a few months ago, their importance increased. It also made it harder for a random team to form and win the championship.

The three top teams in WWE are The Usos, New Day, and Street Profits. They are followed by the Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy. Outside of those five teams, there are not many other established teams that could believably win the titles.

For that reason alone, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins should not disband as a team. They are too crucial to the current tag team division.

There have been rumors of a potential break-up to give Ford a singles run. The division needs Street Profits more than WWE needs Ford as a singles competitor. Whatever happens this weekend, Profits should remain a team.

#2 WWE cannot leave the Intercontinental Title off of another premium live event

Following the go-home episode of RAW, the United States Title is the only mid-card belt in a match at SummerSlam. Instead of having both titles on the line, Theory could potentially be involved in two matches on the card if he cashes in his case.

The Intercontinental Championship, unfortunately, hasn't been defended at a premium live event since Wrestlemania 37. Big E lost the belt to Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight back then.

The SummerSlam card can handle another title match, especially with the postponement of Riddle vs. Seth Rollins. Instead of bouts like the Miz vs. Logan Paul and Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee, the Intercontinental Championship needs to be represented. If those stars have matches but the Intercontinental Champ does not, it further devalues that title.

#1 Theory should not win the US and Unified Titles at SummerSlam

While the former United States Champion is a star in the making, he should not leave SummerSlam as the Unified and US Champion. If he does win both matches, he'll be a triple champion. Even Roman Reigns can't say he's held three titles simultaneously.

The main problem with Theory's angle is that he has constantly hinted at a cash-in at SummerSlam. This could all be a bluff, and hopefully, it is. With the Unified Champion showing up sporadically, it will be hard to make the cash-in seem unpredictable.

While it would be the perfect time due to the damage from the Last Man Standing match, Theory should fail if he attempts to cash in his briefcase. A handful of other stars (Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins) are more deserving of being the next Unified Champion.

Since Lashley soundly defeated Theory for the US Title, he is unlikely to reclaim that title. Putting two titles on one star has already been a misfire as Reigns has had only one title defense. Hopefully, another mistake won't be made by crowning Theory a triple champion at SummerSlam.

