4 Mistakes WWE made on the go-home RAW before Clash in Paris

This week’s episode of WWE RAW tried to wrap several loose ends ahead of Clash in Paris. While Triple H and his team finalized the match card for the premium live event, the decisions weren’t void of shortcomings. This was also seen in the execution of some of the matches witnessed by the Birmingham crowd. Below are four mistakes WWE made on the go-home episode of Monday Night Show ahead of the PLE.#4. WWE dropped the Women’s World Championship matchAt Evolution 2025, Stephanie Vaquer won a Battle Royal to become the number one contender for the Women’s World Championship. She was scheduled to face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the title at Clash in Paris, following their match on the same night. However, in a shocking twist, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the Japanese star to win the belt. Last week on the red brand, The Glow relinquished the title and announced that she was pregnant. With this, the 37-year-old has now gone on hiatus, leaving the Women’s World Championship vacant. This week on WWE RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce was seen speaking with La Primera, informing her that her title match at Clash in Paris would not take place.Pearce asked for a week’s time from The Dark Angel to make a fresh arrangement for a title shot. This means that the company simply dropped a title match from the card of the PLE. Triple H and his team could have managed this unforeseen situation in a better manner, since both Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY could have been used for a Triple Threat bout.Perhaps, the Stamford-based promotion has other plans for Mami and SKY, who are currently entangled with The Kabuki Warriors in multiple verbal spats.#3. Roman Reigns is manipulating Jey Uso once againThe rise of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief saw him manipulate and control the people around him. Ruling over WWE with an iron fist, the OTC didn’t tolerate disobedience or disrespect from The Usos and Sami Zayn. While the former Universal Champion has humbled himself since last year’s Survivor Series, shades of his dark side were visible on this week’s RAW episode. In a backstage segment, Jey Uso was discussing his doubts about whether he should trust and help CM Punk and LA Knight. In response, Roman Reigns told Mr. Yeet that he didn’t owe anyone anything and had already helped many people, including him.Owing to this, when things turned sour between The Second City Saint and The Megastar, Uso ended up Superkicking both wrestlers. The OG Bloodline member initially tried to stop the two from fighting, but when he started catching strays, he listened to Reigns’ advice and turned hostile.This could have been a great character development for Main Event Jey. He could have also joined the likes of Punk and Randy Orton, who get away with hostile behavior despite being babyfaces.However, involving the OTC shifted the credit for this change to the former Undisputed Champion. Moreover, this is also a hit on Uso’s character development, as he seemingly got manipulated by Reigns again.#2. LA Knight getting pinned ahead of Clash in ParisLA Knight faced Bron Breakker in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE RAW. The Megastar had the momentum on his side in the end, but Seth Rollins’ distraction disrupted things for the former two-time US Champion. The Dog of WWE caught Knight with a Spear at ringside and another Spear inside the ring to pin him for the win.Previously, The Vision did not care about disqualifications when attacking its targets. However, The Architect didn’t cause any violations this time, which added a defeat in Knight’s record. The Megastar hasn’t enjoyed much success since losing his US title to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. His win against The Architect in the July edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event was also handed to him by Rollins. Therefore, Knight shouldn’t have gone for a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, carrying a defeat in his last match.#1. Finn Balor taking a clean loss on WWE RAWFinn Balor faced AJ Styles on this week’s episode of RAW to take care of The Phenomenal One for Dominik Mysterio. AJ had previously stopped Dirty Dom from making an interference during the JD McDonagh-Dragon Lee match to help his Judgment Day teammate as well. Thus, The Prince had a double incentive to take out the 48-year-old. Both wrestlers put on a good show, with the World Tag Team Champion surprisingly receiving no support from his faction. Moreover, the final moments of the match saw The Phenomenal One secure a clean victory by ending things with a Styles Clash.While Finn Balor has been doing well in the tag team division, holding the World Tag Titles with JD McDonagh, he is constantly losing his matches as a singles star. The impact of these losses can be softened by not giving the inaugural WWE Universal Champion clean defeats. This would ensure that even without the tag titles, The Prince remains a credible threat. It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for these stars.