4 Mistakes WWE must not make at Saturday Night's Main Event XL

WWE is set to host the 40th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in Atlanta. There has been a lot of criticism lately regarding Triple H's bookings and creative decisions. Therefore, the company needs to ensure that SNME delivers on all fronts. The Game must avoid making some deliberate mistakes, which could mar the NBC Special with controversy.

Saturday Night's Main Event would be a pivotal stage for the company ahead of SummerSlam next month. It will feature some blockbuster matches like Goldberg vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre. However, a single mishap has the potential to ruin what could be a memorable night for the WWE Universe.

Here are four mistakes WWE must not make at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

#4. Seth Rollins suffering a loss against LA Knight

Seth Rollins will face LA Knight this weekend in a first-ever match at Saturday Night's Main Event. This rivalry has taken an interesting turn, and fans are heavily invested in seeing the two stars clash. But it could be a huge mistake if, by any means, The Visionary suffered a defeat in this battle with The Defiant One.

Rollins has been on a red-hot momentum since WrestleMania 41. He is also Mr. Money in the Bank, which indicates WWE has some major plans for him in the coming months. However, a loss against LA Knight, and that too at a non-PLE, could absolutely destroy his credibility.

Regardless of how he loses, a loss at the NBC Spectacle would ruin WWE's months-long build around Seth Rollins and his faction on Monday Night RAW. Therefore, Triple H needs to find a way to avoid such a mishap at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Commercials interrupting the matches at Saturday Night's Main Event

Fans have previously complained about mid-match commercials during Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC. These ad breaks disrupt the flow of the match and disconnect viewers from the ongoing bouts. Besides, cutting to commercials during the action makes the matches feel somewhat less important.

It also ruins the experience for the WWE Universe watching at home, which could lead to major backlash on the internet. The upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is stacked with some high-profile matches, and the company must make sure that commercials do not interrupt those bouts.

Instead, the company could schedule commercials before and after the matches, striking a balance between satisfying the viewers and meeting sponsors' obligations.

#2. Ending Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton clean

Drew McIntyre will also square off against Randy Orton this Saturday in Atlanta, and the two stars have a rich history. Following their heated confrontation on SmackDown last week, this match is the perfect addition to the NBC spectacle. But WWE must not ruin this showdown by ending this with a clean finish.

The Scottish Warrior just made his return last week. Before his comeback, he faced a string of losses at major events. Another huge loss in his first match after his comeback could heavily affect his momentum. Meanwhile, Orton has also been through a similar course with back-to-back losses against stars like John Cena and Cody Rhodes at big PLEs.

As a result, even The Viper cannot afford a loss, especially because SummerSlam is on the horizon. Therefore, at Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE should end this match with a screwed finish to protect both the stars.

#1. Goldberg squashing Gunther under three minutes

Goldberg is known for his squash matches in WWE, especially in recent years. It has been a long-standing trend with his last few showdowns. Many stars like Brock Lesnar, The Fiend, and even Dolph Ziggler have been the victims of veteran's squash matches, which ended under three minutes.

However, Gunther is considered the future of the company. If the Hall of Famer defeats him in a squash match to become a new champion, it could be an absolute catastrophe. Not only will it kill The Ring General's momentum, but it will also give rise to massive backlash from fans. Therefore, WWE should avoid Goldberg's squash victory at Saturday Night's Main Event this week.

The company should make Gunther win over the WWE icon to give him a major accolade to boast about. It could be the perfect ending for Goldberg's epic WWE career by putting over a future great like The Ring General.

